It’s the week of WrestleDream and AEW’s seemingly random PPV has shaped up nicely. Let’s see what we can expect from Dynamite tonight:

Penta el Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn

Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

Brian Cage vs. Nick Jackson vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 9/27/23

Live from the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado!

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. Jeff Jarrett w/ Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Karen Jarrett, and Sonjay Dutt

The fight quickly spills to the outside as Jarrett tosses Fenix into the front row. At some point, Fenix looks to have injured his knee and Jarrett immediately takes over. Double jump arm drag by Fenix and a double stomp to the sternum. Fenix goes up top but Sonjay gets on the apron, so Fenix rope walks and punts Sonjay in the face. Fenix comes off the top gingerly and Jarett goes low blow and a cradle for two. Stroke by Jarrett but Fenix gets the foot on the ropes! Satnam is on the apron and Fenix dropkicks him off. Jarrett grabs a leg and looks for the figure four but Fenix rolls him up for the win!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Rey Fenix

Rating: **. Jarrett was never going to win the title here, but Fenix had to start his reign somewhere.

Adam Cole and MJF are out on a fishing boat in beautiful Long Island. MJF isn’t okay with Cole not walking to the ring with him and talking to Roderick Strong. MJF says he’ll grab Cole a beer and puts on the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Cole asks MJF if he took him out there just to hit him with the ring and dump him overboard, and MJF says absolutely not. Cole explains friendship to MJF, and he seems okay with it. Cole gets a bite and MJF helps him reel in… Captain Insano, sitting in a rubber ducky. All three men drinks beers together. If the show ended now, I wouldn’t complain. This was amazing.

Renee welcomes Don Callis to the ring, along with Konosuke Takeshita. Callis welcomes the newest member of the Don Callis Family… Sammy Guevara! Callis says he told everyone Ibushi wasn’t safe, so Callis and Takeshita rolled to Tokyo last week to beat up Ibushi in his own dojo. Footage of Takeshita beating up one of Ibushi’s students and then Ibushi is shown. Guevara says Jericho held him back and never passed the torch, and now he’s taking it .

Ricky Starks is giving his thoughts on the Texas Death Match, as Wheeler Yuta interrupts to extend his hand and offer his respect. Starks doesn’t appreciate it and both men decide they want to fight. October 1st at WrestleDream.

Match #2. Number One Contender’s Match for the AEW International Champinoship: Brian Cage vs. Nick Jackson vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Test of strength between Claudio and Cage to start. Both men trade suplexes and Claudio delivers a few European uppercuts. Double jump escalera by Nick to Cage and Claudio, followed by a double jump somersault senton to the outside. Double jump stomp to Claudio and a rolling lung blower to Cage, who was suspended from the middle rope. Nick runs into a big boot and then gets military pressed by Claudio. Cage runs into a pair of boots and Nick goes up top, but Claudio throws Nick off right into the waiting arms of Cage. Stalling suplex gets a two count. Running European uppercut by Cage and a German suplex to Claudio. Enziguiri by Nick and a bulldog to Cage. Outside-in facebuster by Nick to Cage and a moonsault into a DDT to Claudio. 450 by Nick to Cage gets two. Claudio dumps Nick to the outside and swings Cage… eight revolutions! Nick breaks up the pin. Crossbody by Nick but Cage catches him and hits the F5! Two count to Nick. High kick to Claudio and a deadlift superplex from the apron! One, two, no! Superkicks by Nick to Cage. To Claudio. To Cage. European uppercuts to Cage. Ricola Bomb to Cage and Nick springboards in with a hurricanrana, taking out Claudio and getting the pin on Cage!

Winner: Nick Jackson

Rating: ***. All action sprint here, not a lot of story just move-for-move. Nick winning was a bit of a surprise, though.

Adam Cole and MJF are here, and unfortunately, Adam Cole is on crutches. Cole gently rolls in the ring. Cole announces his ankle exploded and he’s going to need surgery, and Cole says they’re going to have to relinquish the ROH World Tag Team Championship. MJF says “Hold on, brochacho.” MJF says his fine Kosher ass didn’t wrestle twice in one night just to relinquish them to The Righteous. MJF says when Cole comes back, and he will, the titles will be waiting for him. MJF says on October 1st, the Devil is going to slide into Seattle and defend the ROH Titles in a handicapped match.

Roderick Strong is here. ADAMMMMM! MJF says that even though he thinks Roddy is a simp, he learned a lesson on the boat… and MJF respects that Roddy is Cole’s boy. MJF will be waiting for Cole when he gets back, as both men hug it out. The fans chant “he’s our scumbag!” MJF says, now we all know I’m not a big fan of…

BULLET… CLUB! Bullet Club Gold is here! Jay White hits the ring as the rest of Bullet Club Gold head to the back. Everyone wants to hear the sweet exotic accent for a change. MJF interrupts him and said once he heard “MJF is good, but he’s no Jay White” that’s when MJF took offense. MJF is the filet and there’s no one that on the level of the devil. MJF says Jay White has convinced them he’s on MJF’s level and they’re both filet mignon, but White is actually tofu. Funny thing about tofu, is it takes on the flavor of whatever you want it to, but you need to add something to it to believe it has taste. MJF says White has been given everything. The cool entrance, the cool nickname, the cool shirts, handed the keys to the greatest wrestling faction of all time… and he’s all hype. MJF says Jay White is a mass marketed vision of what someone in Japan thought was a top guy.

MJF says Whtie needs to stop talking smack to his poors, because if White doesn’t, the headlines will read “sure, Jay White’s good, but he’s not MJF.” White says there’s something off about MJF lately, and he’s too worried about his bromance with Adam Cole. He’s not the MJF he used to be, he seems complacent and distracted. White then explains the Switchblade Era

Jim Ross sits down with Darby Allin and Christian Cage… there will be no physicality tonight. Ross says that Christian has lost to Darby twice, what makes him think that he will beat him this time? The first two pinfalls were flukes, and Christian is going to expose Darby. Christian wants to know if Darby’s uncle is going to be in attendance…

Oh wait.. he’s dead. DEAD. Darby isn’t afraid of dying. Christian says that Darby hides behind a mask and his face paint. Darby grabs some water and rubs the face paint off. Christian says he doesn’t need Luchasaurus either.

Match #3. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Good vs. Penta el Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson

Quick action to start with everyone hitting their stuff early. Arm drag by Cassidy to Matt and a tieres into a bottom rope assisted twisting leg drop by Penta. Austin Gunn rolls in and gets face to face with Penta. GUNS UP by Austin. ZERO MIEDO by Penta. Cassidy goes hands in pocket so Penta superkicks him. ZERO MIEDO. Austin attacks from behind. Big right hand by Austin drops Cassidy. Everyone trades suplexes throughout the PIP. Cassidy goes up top and Penta superkicks his legs out from under him. Austin catches Penta on the top rope but now Matt catches him. Matt dives over the post and takes out Penta with a crossbody on the floor. Cassidy and Austin trade punches on the top rope and Cassidy stage dives to the floor. Hip toss into a neckbreaker by Austin gets two. Austin looks for a pedigree but Penta is in and it’s a Destroyer to Cassidy. Destroyer by Matt to Penta. Destroyer by Cassidy to Matt. Austin has been looking for a piledriver forever and can’t get it. Destroyer by Orange to Austin. All four men are down. Assisted Sliced Bread to Penta by Matt. Northern Light’s by Matt to Orange. Two. Double Northern Light’s to Penta and Austin while bridging back and covering Orange! Two count. BTW Trigger to Penta but Penta catches it hits an enziguiri. Slingblade to Austin. Orange Punch to Penta and a Beach Break to Matt! Fameasser by Austin to Orange. Two count. Two count on Mat. Two count on Penta. Triple superkick to Austin. Double superkick to Orange. Penta and Matt trade superkicks and clotheslines as I lose my feed for maybe ten seconds and see Orange hit the Orange Punch to Matt for the win!

Winner: Matt Jackson

Rating: ***3/4. Another fun sprint here, better story than the triple threat match. While it was a heck of a lot of fun, I question having two multi-men matches that mirror each other on the same show. Move one to Rampage, maybe?

Match #4. Julia Hart w/ Brody King vs. Willow Nightingale

Willow has one eye covered as per the mist attack from last week, but she charges Hart quickly. Snap suplex by Willow and a two count. Body slam by Willow. A second body slam. A third body slam. Hart retreats to the outside and Willow follows. King offers a distraction as Hart crawls underneath the ring, crawls out the other side, and attacks Willow from behind with a chop block and a Northern Lariat. Hart jumps on the back of Willow and gets body slammed. Spinebuster by Willow. My feed cuts out yet again (TBS streaming app, anyone) and Hart goes up top and comes off with a moonsault for the win!

Winner: Julia Hart

Rating: **. Relatively short match here, but Hart got a huge win over Willow. Hart will now meet Kris Statlander at Wrestledream.

After the match, Hart locks in the Hartless as Statlander makes the save. Brody King steps in the way of Statlander and the match is official for Sunday.

Renee is here with the contract signing between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. Apparently there are transmission issues through AEW itself, and we’re back with Hangman making his entrance. Seattle will be unlike anything Hangman has ever experienced. Hangman is nothing like Swerve, and Swerve will never be like Hangman. What’s a cowboys to a mogul, what’s a buckshot to a Killshot?

Hangman says it seems like there’s been a black cloud over him lately. As long as God let it rain on Hangman, he wouldn’t open the umbrella. Hangman says he’s weathered the storm and he’s still here, but the storm took from Hangman too. Hangman says the people deserve more from him, and the people deserve the best. At WrestleDream, Swerve will get the best of Hangman.

Swerve said that was the most pathetic thing he’s ever seen, almost as pathetic as Russel Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Swerve makes an enemy out of someone every single day, and it rains an awful lot in Seattle. Hangman says Swerve thinks he would have been the first black AEW World Heavyweight Champion, but the thing that everyone can agree upon is that when Hangman is given an opportunity, he knocks it out of the park. Hangman says Swerve should want the spot, but he doesn’t have what it takes to fill his boots.

Swerve slaps Hangman in the face and signs the contract, but Hangman stabs Swerve’s hand with the pen!

In the back, four men in masks have attacks Jay White. Masks that MJF usually wears to the ring for his PPV matches…

Final Thoughts: Kind of an all over the place episode of Dynamite tonight. Normally, the card for Dynamite is close to finished by Rampage the week previously, but this show felt like it didn’t have a clear thread. The wrestling was fine, but I question the back-to-back multi-man matches. It just felt like more of the same. The ending segment with Swerve and Hangman helped drive the importance of that match, but this show didn’t do a heck of a lot for WrestleDream. 7/10.