The Tribal Chief’s next title defense has been announced.

The T-Mobile Arena has announced on social media that WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending the gold against his old rival, Sami Zayn, at the October 14th Supershow from the venue in Las Vegas.

The last time Reigns and Zayn faced-off it was at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Montreal, a bout that Reigns would end up winning.