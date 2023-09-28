MLW, NJPW, and CMLL issued the following press release announcing the formation of a new strategic alliance together.

Fightful Select reveals that discussions for the alliance started back in July, and will officially launch in October. A returning Salina de la Renta is expected to be the center of all CMLL/MLW storylines, with the NJPW partnership already beginning with Minor Suzuki wrestling at the upcoming Slaughterhouse event. Full details are below.

Fightful adds that a steady flow of talent will flow between all three promotions, especially MLW, who hopes to incorporate more lucha-libre talent going forward.