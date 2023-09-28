Rey Fenix is still your AEW International Champion.

The death-defying luchadore defeated Jeff Jarrett on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Broomfield Colorado, his first successful defense since he won the gold from Jon Moxley at Dynamite Grand Slam. Double-J put up an incredible fight but Fenix trapped the Hall of Famer in a cradle and secured the victory.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

