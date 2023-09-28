Rey Fenix is still your AEW International Champion.
The death-defying luchadore defeated Jeff Jarrett on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Broomfield Colorado, his first successful defense since he won the gold from Jon Moxley at Dynamite Grand Slam. Double-J put up an incredible fight but Fenix trapped the Hall of Famer in a cradle and secured the victory.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
The legendary rivalry between @RefAubrey & @karenjarrett continues!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReyFenixMX | @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/hGH13zpm48
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023
The injured Rey Fenix won't give up!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReyFenixMX | @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/ah4I594xD9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023
Rey Fenix with his first successful defense of the #AEW International Title!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReyFenixMX | @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/1AOBmnaIAB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023
