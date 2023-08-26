All In is two days away and we’re got TRUTH MAGNUM, BABY:

Truth Magnum vs. Serpentico

AAA Latin America Championship: QT Marshall (c) vs. Gravity

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Aaron Solow

Luchsaurus vs. Ren Jones

Dr. Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida vs. The Outcasts

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage Fyter Fest

From the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Aaron Solow

Head lock takeover by Cassidy as Solow head scissors his way out. Cassidy handstands and goes hands in pockets. Arm drag sends Solow to the outside. Cassidy follows and almost hits Harley Cameron by accident. Orange kicks to Cameron and a suicide dive to Solow. Cassidy goes up top but Cameron trips the legs out. Solow in control throughout the break with a chin lock and some boots to Cassidy, but Cassidy goes up and over and comes off the top with a cross body. Solow misses a corkscrew kick and Cassidy can’t hit Beachbreak. Suplex by Solow but Stundog Millionaire connects. Satellite DDT by Cassidy gets a two count. Cassidy calls for the Orange Punch but Cameron takes the mic and sings to Cassidy. Corkscrew kick into a backdrop face buster by Solow. Diving double stomp by Solow gets a long two count. Cameron gets the ring with a boot but gets caught by the referee and thrown out. Solow hits Cassidy with the boot and gets two. Orange Punch followed by Beach Break and this one is over.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: **1/2. Nice showing from Solow here and they got me on a few near falls. The story of the Orange Punch getting weaker and weaker from the injuries is a fun one, and it’s another strong win for Cassidy.

QT Marshall sits down with Jim Ross. QT says he doesn’t have an action figure, he doesn’t have the respect from AEW, but he will earn it by defending the AAA Latin American Championship on AEW television.

Match #2. AAA Latin American Championship: QT Marshall vs. Gravity

Hand spring into an arm drag by Gravity. Double jump arm drag by Gravity and a dropkick that sends QT to the outside. SCARY tope con hilo by gravity and a moonwalk hurricanrana off the apron, but QT holds up and powerbombs Gravity on the apron! Back in the ring and Gravity reverses an Irish whip, but QT handsprings off the ropes and connects with a corkscrew kick of his own as we go to commercial. Back from break as Gravity fights back with some overhand chops but QT drops him with a big right hand. Roll up by Gravity gets two. Another roll up for two. High angle Code Red by Gravity out of nowhere. Gravity comes off the middle rope with a cross body but QT catches him with his version of the Lethal Combination. Gravity reverses a suplex into a hurricanrana for two. Gravity hits the 21-Plex! One, two… no! Short-arm clothesline by QT. QT looks for an avalanche Ace Crusher but Gravity fights him off. Running European uppercut by Gravity to QT, who’s still on the top turnbuckle. Avalanche Samoan Drop by Gravity for two. Gravity charges QT but QT pops him up into an Ace Crusher and finishes with the suplex into a powerbomb aka the Dirt Sheet Driver!

Winner and STILL AAA Latin American Champion: QT Marshall

Rating: ***. QT is actually winning me over. Fun match here and a serious QT shows what he’s capable of in the ring.

Match #3. Luchasaurus vs. Ren Jones

Chokeslam by Luchasaurus .Clothesline to the back of the head. Finito.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Rating: NR

Match #4. Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida & Britt Baker

Ruby trips up Britt from the outside early as The Outcasts take control. Saraya puts the boots to Baker in the corner. Saraya now dumps Baker to the outside and grabs Shida’s title belt and poses with it. Baker finally makes the tag to Shida, who cleans house. Argentine backbreaker by Shida to Storm, before suplexing Saraya on top of her. Enziguiri by Shida to Storm. Baker comes in and looks for the ripcord elbow strike but Storm counters with a German suplex. Hair throw by Saraya and a rising knee strike in the corner. Running hip attack in the corner by Storm. Double team powerbomb to Baker but Shida breaks up the pin. Four way superkick and all of the women are down. Falcon Arrow by Shida and the Fisherman’s neckbreaker by Baker to Saraya. Storm breaks up the pin before the three. Storm sprays Shida with the spraypaint as Baker hits Storm with a superkick. Baker goes to check on Shida but Shida can’t see and she drops her with a huge elbow. Saraya takes advantage and finishes this one with the Nightcap.

Winners: Saraya & Toni Storm

Rating: *3/4. This one felt like it was all disjointed from the start. The point of this match was to build intrigue going into the women’s four-way, and I think it did just enough.

Final Thoughts: When the highlight of the show is a QT Marshall match… nah I’m just kidding, I like QT. Average stuff here and with everyone traveling to England, I know it’s impossible to do the show live, I just expected a bit more going into All In. 6/10.