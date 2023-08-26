The world of pro wrestling continues to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), who unexpectedly passed away on Thursday at the age of 36.

As noted, Wyatt reportedly died from a heart attack after a case of COVID-19 exacerbated issues with his heart earlier this year. For those who missed it, you can click here for the original report with announcement from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, you can click here for the report on Wyatt’s cause of death, and you can click here for details on how WWE is letting fans help Wyatt’s wife and kids. You can also click here to read the initial collection of numerous tributes to Wyatt from around the world of wrestling, from names like Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and many others, as well as promotions such as WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and others.

John Cena said he is devastated by Wyatt’s passing, and commented on how Wyatt brought the best out of him.

“Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP,” he wrote.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens paid tribute and is one of the several wrestlers who spoke to how Wyatt was so welcoming to others in the locker room.

“One of the most creative, unique minds I ever met in this industry. One of the first to welcome new guys with open arms. One of the kindest. One of the good ones… We will miss you, Windham. We love you,” he wrote.

Bayley also paid tribute, remembering Wyatt as truly irreplaceable.

“Between your laugh and being able to witness your greatness every time you performed, you are truly irreplaceable. I’m in disbelief just like everyone else. My heart goes out Windham’s whole family & everyone who knows & loves him. [music note emoji] You’ve got the whole world in your hand,” she wrote.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter this afternoon and posted an emotional video message, which you can see below.

“Truth is, I still don’t really know what to say. Windham was a unique cat. Simple, yet deeply complex individual. And I loved him. I loved him, I loved working with him, but mostly I just loved being around him. He was always joyful. Just these eyes that drew you in and a smile and a laugh and a presence that just made you happy and we’re all going to miss that. I’ve been thinking mostly about his family, and I wanted to go. I don’t know if wanted was the right word. I thought about going to SmackDown tonight but that would entail leaving my family a day early. I just keep going back to the conversation I had with Wyndham on the phone when Brodie [Lee] passed a few years ago. And, you know, I just had called him to check on him to see how he was doing. And we talked and he was okay and I was okay and neither of us were really okay. We ended the conversation with I love yous and goodbyes. And I remember this very specifically. He said, you just go hug on that baby girl, talking about my daughter. And so I just feel like that’s what I should be doing. So Windham, I love you, man. I will miss you. We will all miss you. And I’ll see you down the road, hot boy. Bye,” he said.

WWE’s Director of Longtime Creative Rob Fee paid tribute to his friend with a message on Twitter, commenting on how he feels so lucky to have known Wyatt. Fee was hired as a full-time employee last September, and worked closely with Wyatt on his creative, including the viral White Rabbit teasers for his 2022 return, specifically the direction and production of the successful campaign. Fee, a longtime pro wrestling fan, once pitched a movie based on The Fiend, and while the idea reportedly resonated with WWE higher-ups, and had the possibility of getting produced, the project never got off the ground as Wyatt was released shortly after the pitch in July 2021. In his new tribute, Fee recalled working with Wyatt.

“I was thinking about Bray’s first promo after his return and how he wanted it to be unlike anything he had done before. He wanted it to be Windham. All of it was true. He was nervous. He didn’t want to disappoint. But more than anything he was so excited to be back with his friends to do what he loved. He was always creating. He loved calling and talking for hours about obscure 90s made for TV horror movies or YouTube videos with 400 views that inspired him. He loved that “cover! spear! bray wins!” is a meme. He loved giving the fans pieces of a puzzle and joyfully watching as they assembled it. He truly loved that you all loved him. I feel so lucky to have known him. I will miss my friend very much. I don’t think I’ll ever fully comprehend that he’s gone. I wouldn’t be where I am without him. I love you, hoot,” he wrote.

Below are the aforementioned tributes, along with posts from the following wrestlers, Hall of Famers and Legends, as well as the Allstate Arena –

Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 25, 2023

One of the most creative, unique minds I ever met in this industry.

One of the first to welcome new guys with open arms.

One of the kindest.

One of the good ones… We will miss you, Windham. We love you. — Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) August 25, 2023

Between your laugh and being able to witness your greatness every time you performed, you are truly irreplaceable. I’m in disbelief just like everyone else. My heart goes out Windham’s whole family & everyone who knows & loves him. 🎶 You’ve got the whole world in your hand — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 25, 2023

Absolute tragedy. Our thoughts are with the Rotunda family. — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) August 25, 2023

My deepest condolences to Windham’s family and friends. Please know that you’re in our thoughts and prayers. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 25, 2023

Point the way Bray see you on the other side brother 🖤 1987-2023 the lantern is forever blown out pic.twitter.com/CAF4JZzbgk — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 25, 2023

😢

Rest in paradise uce. pic.twitter.com/ibB30RoUNG — The Usos (@WWEUsos) August 25, 2023

Thinking about Bray and his Family. This sucks so bad. 😞 pic.twitter.com/r4wiMEqzbc — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) August 25, 2023

The Allstate Arena is saddened to learn that Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.

We would like to extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/XezbrckfuF — Allstate Arena (@AllstateArena) August 25, 2023

Seeing the outpouring of love for 36 y/o Bray Wyatt is a testament that WHO you are is so much more important than what you accomplish. Every interaction is a chance to shine light on people & he did just that. Such a special human. 🙏🏽 — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) August 25, 2023

So shocked and saddened to hear of Bray Wyatt's passing. This is so hard to process and I am just speechless. Sending my condolences to his family and friends during this difficult and heartbreaking time. #RIPBrayWyatt #BrayWyatt #WWE #WindhamRotunda pic.twitter.com/bCATz4rlNJ — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) August 24, 2023

Life ain’t always beautiful. Words feel useless. I’ll never forget your laugh. I’m jealous you get to be with Brodie. Rest In Peace Windham. Everyone, Love your loved ones. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 25, 2023

In FCW Windham gave me a list of movies & documentaries to watch & pitch from. He wanted me to be in the family. I think he believed in me more than I did in myself at that time. I learned so much from him creatively but he was just a good good human. ❤️💔 So smart.This is so sad — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) August 24, 2023

Like all of us, I just can’t stop thinking about Windham and his family. I can’t believe it’s real. He was such a light and such electric energy. I can hear his laugh now. I get goosebumps remembering how the crowd would react when the lights would go out and the bass line would… — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 25, 2023

When the 205 guys came to the main roster, Windham was so welcoming.

It really made us feel like we were a part of the crew. Before my brother came back to WWE in 2019, Windham would always ask, "how's your brother doing?" A caring man gone too soon ❤️ — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) August 25, 2023

205 Live had a live event tour. @MATTHARDYBRAND and Windham were added as a special feature to help move tickets. I remember telling Windham “sorry for dragging you on tour with us.” He said “Nah hoot, the only way this business works is when we help each other.” https://t.co/jIjWzoNKke — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 25, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.