The world of pro wrestling is paying tribute to Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) following his tragic passing.

As noted, Wyatt unexpectedly passed away today at the age of 36. He reportedly passed away from a heart attack after a case of COVID-19 exacerbated issues with his heart earlier this year. For those who missed it, you can click here for the original report with announcement from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, you can click here for the report on Wyatt’s cause of death, and you can click here for details on how WWE is letting fans help Wyatt’s wife and kids.

WWE issued a lengthy statement on Wyatt’s passing, which you can see below. They also tweeted to send condolences to Wyatt’s family, friends and fans, writing, “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

AEW also paid tribute to Wyatt on social media and their official website.

“AEW joins the entire wrestling world in mourning the loss of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt. A third-generation wrestler, Windham proudly carried on his family’s legacy by forging his own incredible path to superstardom. Windham’s unique style and persona showcased his passion for the industry and desire for innovation. AEW sends its deepest condolences to Windham’s family, friends and fans. We are forever grateful for all his incredible contributions to the industry,” they wrote.

Impact Wrestling offered condolences to Wyatt’s family and noted that they would not be live tweeting during tonight’s Impact broadcast out of respect.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the Rotunda family. Out of respect, we will not be live tweeting IMPACT tonight during the broadcast,” they wrote.

The NWA added, “All of The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Windham Rotunda.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he is heart-broken over Wyatt’s passing. His post included a photo of their face-off at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, and also included condolences to the family of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

“Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’ #ohana [blue heart emoji],” Rock wrote.

Alexa Bliss initially commented on how she was shocked at the news of Wyatt’s passing as she wrote, “Just in shock. Really at a loss for words at the moment.”

Bliss posted a follow-up around 1.5 hours later and remembered Wyatt as an amazing human being, an amazing and kind friend, and one of the most creative minds to walk the Earth.

“I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family, Jojo & their babies. We love you Windham [heart emoji],” she wrote.

Braun Strowman, who is the godfather to Wyatt’s son Knash, tweeted a photo of he and his former tag team partner with the kids Wyatt had with wife JoJo Offerman. The former Wyatt Family member also took to Instagram and posted a message to Wyatt, which includes a photo of the two with the late Luke Harper (Jon Huber).

“i really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what i can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours. You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were haveing Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby’s know i love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn’t bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!,” he wrote.

Speaking of Harper, his wife, AEW production employee Amanda Huber, posted several photos of Wyatt with Harper and wrote, “I have no words. I’m devastated. [broken heart emoji] [alligator emoji]”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who was the first to announce Funk’s passing on Wednesday, commented on how the tragedies of the last 24 hours have made him reflect and think about life.

“When Your Great Friend And Someone Your Son’s Age Dies Within 2 Days, It Really Makes Me Reflect & Think About Life! Don’t Take Any Second For Granted! Rest In Peace Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt!,” Flair wrote.

Matt Hardy, who feuded with Wyatt and then held the RAW Tag Team Titles with him as The Deleters of Worlds, sent condolences to Wyatt’s family and sent a message to his friend. Hardy’s post also includes photos from their WWE run together.

“Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already,” he wrote.

Big E also paid tribute to his good friend and recalled how Wyatt helped him out when he signed his WWE developmental deal in 2009.

“Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham,” he wrote.

Wyatt also helped The Viking Raiders in WWE. Ivar commented on Wyatt being kind to them when they were called up to the main roster, writing, “This has totally gutted me. He welcomed us to the main roster with open arms and was so so so kind to us. I just don’t know what to say [broken heart emoji]”

Tyson Kidd gave insight into how Wyatt was in the locker room, and revealed that Wyatt trained in the wrestling ring owned by Kidd and wife Natalya. Kidd also said the world did not get to see Wyatt’s full creativity, and that the loss is too great to be measured.

“RIP Bray- You will be very missed my friend. You always brought the locker room many many laughs. I’m grateful for so many special moments we shared at my ring this past year. I can’t believe this. The world only saw a glimpse of your creativity. This loss is immeasurable,” he wrote.

LA Knight, who worked against Wyatt in his final matches earlier this year, simply posted a photo of the two facing off backstage.

Below is the aforementioned WWE statement, along with tributes from the following promotions, wrestlers, Hall of Famers and Legends – MLW, WWE On FOX, WWE On TNT Sports UK, The Cauliflower Alley Club, ESPN, Pat McAfee, Cedric Alexander, Baron Corbin, Titus O’Neil, Kane, Jake Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Chelsea Green, Frankie Kazarian, Cora Jade, Cody Rhodes, Keith Lee, Mick Foley, Sami Zayn, The Miz, Eric Bischoff, Cathy Kelley, Joe Gacy, IYO SKY, Dijak, B-Fab, Sonya Deville, Damian Priest, Taz, Rhea Ripley, Dustin Rhodes, Sean Waltman, Saraya, Top Dolla, and William Regal:



Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017. From his leadership of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman to his enthralling time as “The Fiend,” Wyatt embarked on an incredible career and saw several iconic rivalries with Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.

