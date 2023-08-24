Bray Wyatt has passed away at the age of 36.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced this afternoon that Wyatt passed away unexpectedly earlier today. Triple H received the tragic news from Wyatt’s father, WWE Legend Mike Rotunda.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” Triple H wrote.

There’s no word yet on Wyatt’s cause of death. He has been away from WWE since being pulled from WrestleMania 39 plans back in the Spring. It was reported that Wyatt was dealing with a physical issue, and that he and the company were being cautious before bringing him back. It was rumored this Summer that Wyatt was “very close” to returning, and then it was reported earlier this month that Wyatt had been recovering from a significant illness, and that he was finally getting “closer” to being medically cleared to compete. The early August report also stated that Wyatt’s illness was both career-threatening and life-threatening, but Wyatt had significantly improved. Wyatt and WWE officials reportedly worked closely on taking extra precautions to make sure that his long-term health was accounted for. Sources close to Wyatt noted then that he was getting closer to being cleared, so close that there were some creative ideas pitched for his return. It was indicated by one source that some ideas were mentioned for a potential September return, but it was reiterated that the target date meant nothing if Wyatt didn’t get the clearance from doctors.

Wyatt was a third-generation pro wrestler – the grandson of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan, the son of WWE Legend Mike Rotunda, and the nephew of Kendall Windham and WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham. Wyatt was also the older brother to Taylor Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy. Wyatt married former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman in 2017, and they had two kids together. Wyatt also had two children with his first wife.

After a few years playing college football, Wyatt left school with just 27 credits to go before earning his Bachelor’s degree, and began his pro wrestling career by signing a WWE developmental deal. He debuted in WWE’s FCW territory on February 5, 2009, and in June 2010 he was called up to TV to work season two of the original version of WWE NXT. Wyatt, still working as Husky Harris, would return to FCW until being re-packaged as Bray Wyatt in April 2012. FCW was re-branded to NXT a few months later, and that’s when Wyatt introduced The Wyatt Family. The faction, which included Erick Rowan and the late Luke Harper (Jonathan Huber), debuted on RAW during the July 8, 2013 episode. Wyatt would remain one of the top talents in WWE with an innovative run that included the introduction of The Fiend, The Firefly Fun House, and other creative. He was shockingly released from the company on July 31, 2021, but then brought back in October 2022 with the viral White Rabbit teaser campaign that began the month before.

Wyatt was feuding with Bobby Lashley when he was pulled from WrestleMania 39 plans earlier this year. His last match was a Lights Out win over LA Knight on February 26 at the non-televised WWE live event in Rockford, IL. Wyatt’s last TV match was a win over Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28. Wyatt is a two-time former FCW Florida Tag Team Champion, a one-time former SmackDown Tag Team Champion, a one-time former RAW Tag Team Champion, a two-time former WWE Universal Champion, and a one-time former WWE Champion.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see Triple H’s full tweet below:

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.