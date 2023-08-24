MJF makes a stop at his old stomping grounds ahead of this Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view.

The current reigning world champion shared a photo on Twitter of his latest visit to the Nightmare Factory, a place he trained for many years, including ahead of his marquee matchup at the 2018 All In pay-per-view in Chicago. Now the Salt of the Earth is headlining AEW’s biggest show ever with Adam Cole.

Made a pit stop at my old stomping grounds in Atlanta for one last in ring session. It’s 2018 ALL IN all over again. From the opener to the Main Event. Let’s become Legendary.

News broke earlier today that MJF scored a role in a new DC Animated movie from Warner Brothers Discovery. You can read about that here, or see his post below.