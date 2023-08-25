Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) reportedly passed away from a heart attack today.

As noted, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced this evening that Wyatt passed away unexpectedly earlier today. Triple H received the tragic news from Wyatt’s father, WWE Legend Mike Rotunda. For those who missed it, you can click here for Triple H’s announcement.

In an update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Wyatt came down with COVID-19 earlier this year, and the illness exacerbated heart issues that he had. There was said to be a lot of positive progress towards Wyatt’s recovery and WWE return, but he suffered a heart attack earlier today and passed away at the age of 36.

The update apparently comes from Wyatt’s family as they wanted some details clarified on his passing.

As we’ve noted, Wyatt had been away from WWE since being pulled from WrestleMania 39 plans back in the Spring. It was initially reported that Wyatt was dealing with a physical issue, and that he and the company were being cautious before bringing him back. It was rumored this Summer that Wyatt was “very close” to returning, and then it was reported earlier this month that Wyatt had been recovering from a significant illness, and that he was finally getting “closer” to being medically cleared to compete. The early August report also stated that Wyatt’s illness was both career-threatening and life-threatening, but Wyatt had significantly improved. Wyatt and WWE officials reportedly worked closely on taking extra precautions to make sure that his long-term health was accounted for. Sources close to Wyatt noted then that he was getting closer to being cleared, so close that there were some creative ideas pitched for his return. It was indicated by one source that some ideas were mentioned for a potential September return, but it was reiterated that the target date meant nothing if Wyatt didn’t get the clearance from doctors.

