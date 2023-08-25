Wednesday’s live Fyter Fest and All In go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 0.45% from last week’s show, which drew 874,000 viewers for Fight for The Fallen.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.32 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 422,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 11.64% from last week’s 378,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating represented.

The Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite ranked #4 for the day on cable in the key demo, which is down from last week’s #1 ranking. Dynamite likely would have ranked #1 for the third week in a row this week if it weren’t for the Republican Presidential Debate, which aired from 9-11pm. To compare, the #1 ranked show for the night on cable was FNC’s coverage of the Republican Presidential Debate at 9pm, which drew a 1.39 key demo rating with 11.062 million viewers. The #2 show on cable was the post-debate Hannity episode on FNC at 11pm, which drew a 0.47 key demo rating and 4.391 million viewers. The #3 show, ranked above AEW, was FNC’s Countdown To The Debate preview special at 8:30pm, which drew a 0.35 key demo rating with 3.729 million viewers. The #5 show, ranked right under AEW, was FBN’s Republican Presidential Debate coverage at 9pm, which drew a 0.23 key demo rating with 1.741 million viewers.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the seventeenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating, tied with four other episodes. This was the highest key demo viewership since the Blood & Guts episode on July 19. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are below the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 0.45% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 17.06% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 5.88% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the post-House of The Dragon show.

Wednesday’s Fyter Fest and All In go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – the go-home Dynamite build for All In, FTW Champion Jack Perry hosting a segment to retire the title (which didn’t happen), Renee Paquette conducting separate interviews with Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, the All In contract signing for IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho, a face-to-face interview with The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, The Elite vs. Juice Robinson and The Gunns, Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho, Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox, Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix, plus ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open defending against The Hardys, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 814,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 923,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 7 Episode: 903,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 832,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 902,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 28 Episode: 809,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Forbidden Door II episode)

July 5 Episode: 855,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 825,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 953,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

July 26 Episode: 898,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 894,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (200th episode)

August 9 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 874,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 23 Episode: 870,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest episode)

August 30 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

