Zack Sabre Jr. returns and we’ve got the ROH World Champion, too.
- Kiera Hogan vs. Lady Frost
- Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico
- ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Ryan Nemeth
- Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. The Dark Order
- Emi Sakura vs. Alice Crowley
- Brandon Cutler vs. Blake Christian
- Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk
- NJPW World TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Christoper Daniels
Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!
Ring of Honor TV 8/24/23
From the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee! Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on commentary tonight.