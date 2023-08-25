As noted, Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) unexpectedly passed away today at the age of 36. He reportedly passed away from a heart attack after a case of COVID-19 exacerbated issues with his heart earlier this year. For those who missed it, you can click here for the original report with announcement from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and you can click here for the report on Wyatt’s cause of death.

In an update, WWE has announced that all net proceeds from Wyatt items on the WWE Shop website will be donated directly to Wyatt’s wife, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, and his kids. The following message was just added to all Wyatt items on the WWE Shop website:

“In the wake of Bray Wyatt’s death, WWE will donate all net proceeds to support JoJo Offerman and his children.”

WWE Shop has many of the Wyatt items currently listed at a sale price. The individual item pages also show that fans are actively purchasing Wyatt merchandise tonight. As of this writing, WWE Shop has 6 Wyatt shirts, 1 hat, 12 commemorative plaques, and 2 Uncle Howdy masks. You can access the Wyatt page on WWE Shop at this link.

Wyatt married Offerman in 2017, and they had two kids together. Wyatt also had two children with his first wife.

