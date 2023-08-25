Impact Wrestling has announced that Eric Young and Deaner will do battle at Emergence.

Tonight’s Emergence go-home show saw Deaner defeat The Laredo Kid. After the match, Deaner took the mic and vowed to end his story with Young in a No DQ match at Emergence. Kon will be in Deaner’s corner.

The former stablemates have feuded since late 2022, which led to Deaner killing off what he called “the sickness” of The Design, or so he thought. Young then returned to Impact at Slammiversary this year, and the storyline was that Young barely survived the violent attack by Deaner (in reality Young had returned to WWE but never made it back to TV).

Young served as the mystery partner for Scott D’Amore at Slammiversary, and they defeated Deaner and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Since then, Deaner has been obsessed with taking out his former leader, and now he will have one more chance at Emergence. Young has wrestled just two more matches since returning to Impact – he defeated the outgoing Nick Aldis on the July 27 episode, but was attacked by The Design after the match, then he defeated Kon by DQ on the August 17 episode due to interference by Deaner, which also led to a post-match beatdown.

Young and Deaner have worked 13 matches together since December 2009, teaming up and going against each other, but Emergence will be just the second singles bout between the two. Their first match saw Young defeat Deaner on the December 8, 2020 Impact episode.

The 2023 Impact Emergence special is scheduled for this Sunday, August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will air live on Impact Plus, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on FITE. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Rascalz vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Johnny Swinger vs. Kenny King (c)

Back To School Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

A tribute to their trainer, the late Killer Kowalski, at his wrestling school in Massachusetts.

No DQ Match

Deaner vs. Eric Young

Non-Title Match

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jake Something

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose

