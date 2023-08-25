Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the art of the promo, including his own delivery and the greatest of Jim Cornette.

On Jim Cornette:

“.Fantastic. Great. Bob Cottle was the voice of so many shows, so many shows, and Cornette. It’s just I’ve never seen a guy that can go on a tangent, never take a breath, and never put a comma in it. And he never stumbles over a word. He never skips a word. He completes every thought. And the content alone is amazing.”

On believing what he said in his promos:

“You know, I believe what I said. That’s one thing. We could feel it. I can say that I’ve been beat a lot over the years. I’ve been beaten up a lot over the years. But every time I walked through that curtain, I believed I would win. I believe in myself. I bet on myself. And I believe, in any fight, number one, strike first and be vicious, and things that you never thought could happen suddenly appear.”

