WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday. For those who missed it, you can click here for the original announcements on Funk’s passing, you can click here for numerous tributes from wrestling stars and promotions, and you can click here for the post-Dynamite Funk tribute from AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk.

Jim Ross, who was friends with The Funker for the past five decades, discussed the pro wrestling legend with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on Wednesday, shortly after the unfortunate news was announced. It was noted that JR still marvels at Funk’s ability to redefine pro wrestling.

“I loved him like family,” Ross said. “Terry was a brilliant mind. Absolutely amazing ring psychology. He was physically and mentally as tough as a $2 steak.”

Barrasso pointed to how Funk’s legacy will endure for generations, and that Funk made his own legacy, one that not even death can deny. Ross declared that Funk is irreplaceable.

“Terry Funk is irreplaceable,” Ross said. “There will never be another.”

The NWA’s Clash of The Champions IX: New York Knockout event on November 15, 1989 was headlined by Funk and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair going at it in one of their most influential bouts. The “I Quit” match went close to 20 minutes and saw Flair get the win. This was the last Flair vs. Funk bout of that era as they would not lock up again until 2000 in WCW. Ross, who did commentary that night with the legendary Gordon Solie, said this is one of his all-time favorite matches.

“That match still stands the test of time,” Ross said. “One of my all-time favorites in my near 50 years in pro wrestling. Terry was special. And he was brave enough to reinvent himself multiple times.”

Below is footage of the Funk vs. Flair “I Quit” bout, along with Flair’s podcast comments on the historic match:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.