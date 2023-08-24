AEW has confirmed two new Collision events for later this year.

The promotion will hold shows on October 28th from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut and November 4th from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Fans can buy tickets next Friday at 10 am Eastern time and start at $30. Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

Sunday, August 27: AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England

Wednesday, August 30: Dynamite/Rampage from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Saturday, September 2: Collision from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Sunday, September 3: AEW All Out from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Wednesday, September 6: Dynamite/Rampage from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday, September 9: Collision from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Wednesday, September 13: Dynamite/Rampage from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Saturday, September 16: Collision from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, September 20: Dynamite/Rampage Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, New York

Saturday, September 23: Collision from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Wednesday, September 27: Dynamite/Rampage from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado

Saturday, September 30: Collision from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Wednesday, October 4: Dynamite/Rampage from Stockton Arena in Stockton, California

Saturday, October 7: Collision from Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Tuesday, October 10: Dynamite/Rampage from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri

Saturday, October 14: Collision from Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio

Wednesday, October 18: Dynamite/Rampage from Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas

Saturday, October 21: Collision TBA

Wednesday, October 25: Dynamite/Rampage from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saturday, October 28: Collision from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut