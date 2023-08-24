AEW has confirmed two new Collision events for later this year.
The promotion will hold shows on October 28th from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut and November 4th from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
Fans can buy tickets next Friday at 10 am Eastern time and start at $30. Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:
- Sunday, August 27: AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England
- Wednesday, August 30: Dynamite/Rampage from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- Saturday, September 2: Collision from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Sunday, September 3: AEW All Out from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Wednesday, September 6: Dynamite/Rampage from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Saturday, September 9: Collision from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- Wednesday, September 13: Dynamite/Rampage from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Saturday, September 16: Collision from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania
- Wednesday, September 20: Dynamite/Rampage Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, New York
- Saturday, September 23: Collision from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Wednesday, September 27: Dynamite/Rampage from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado
- Saturday, September 30: Collision from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Wednesday, October 4: Dynamite/Rampage from Stockton Arena in Stockton, California
- Saturday, October 7: Collision from Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Tuesday, October 10: Dynamite/Rampage from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri
- Saturday, October 14: Collision from Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio
- Wednesday, October 18: Dynamite/Rampage from Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas
- Saturday, October 21: Collision TBA
- Wednesday, October 25: Dynamite/Rampage from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Saturday, October 28: Collision from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut
- Saturday, November 4: Collision from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas