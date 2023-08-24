On Thursday, AEW added the Stadium Stampede game mode to the AEW: Fight Forever video game. AEW issued the following press release with the details:

“STADIUM STAMPEDE” NOW AVAILABLE IN AEW: FIGHT FOREVER

— Thirty Wrestlers will Collide in One Stadium, Featuring Golf Carts, Chairs, Horses, Molotov Cocktails, T-Shirt Cannons and More —

— AEW: Fight Forever Owners Can Play Stadium Stampede Now —

August 24, 2023 – Vienna, Austria, Jacksonville, FL and Tokyo, Japan – THQ Nordic GmbH, AEW and YUKE’s Co. Ltd. today released the highly anticipated “Stadium Stampede” mode for AEW: Fight Forever across PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo® Switch. Named for AEW’s iconic, cinematic match, Stadium Stampede mode pits 30 wrestlers against one another inside a football stadium, incorporating never before seen weapons and the ability to ride horses and drive golf carts and other vehicles. The new mode is a highly anticipated, FREE feature for gamers who own AEW: Fight Forever.

Check out the trailer for AEW: Fight Forever’s Stadium Stampede mode here: https://youtu.be/wpBTmT0e4Go

AEW will make history this Sunday, Aug. 27 as the promotion hosts its first show outside North America with “AEW: All In London” at Wembley Stadium in front of a record-breaking crowd. The launch of AEW: Fight Forever’s Stadium Stampede mode comes at the perfect time as the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Santana & Ortiz will take on Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) and Penta El Zero Miedo in the pay-per-view’s epic “Stadium Stampede” match.

“The concept for the first-ever Stadium Stampede match was created during the lockdown, where a display of professional wrestling bedlam like never before took place in an empty Jacksonville stadium and became a staple of AEW during the pandemic era. Now, this iconic five-on-five match returns on AEW ALL IN, the biggest night in professional wrestling history with the first-ever international Wembley Stadium Stampede in London this Sunday,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “AEW: Fight Forever will also bring the chaos of Stadium Stampede to gamers, incorporating the rapidly-surging popularity of open world multiplayer gaming with the unique gameplay we’ve developed in partnership with THQ and YUKE’s. This is just the first of many innovations we’ll make to AEW: Fight Forever to continue elevating the gaming experience for our fans around the world.”

Buy AEW: Fight Forever Now:

Xbox Standard Edition: https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/aew-fight forever/9p3zq8pznncj

Xbox Elite Edition: https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/aew-fight-forever-elite edition/9p1b3q6w5gbb

PlayStation Standard and Elite Editions: https://store.playstation.com/en us/concept/10005440/

Switch EU/AUS: https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/AEW-Fight-Forever 2397749.html

Switch US: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/aew-fight-forever-switch/ Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1913210/AEW_Fight_Forever/

About AEW: Fight Forever:

Available now, AEW: Fight Forever’s nostalgic arcade feel has created a frenzy among wrestling and fighting game purists alike. AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling has gone completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. Game modes include Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire, Casino Battle Royale, and the highly anticipated Stadium Stampede, along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers. Fans can also enjoy career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and good ol’ fashioned unsanctioned fun!

Stadium Stampede mode is part of today’s FREE AEW: Fight Forever update. Today’s update also includes several overall gameplay fixes to ensure fair competition. Follow @aewgames for all AEW: Fight Forever news, including upcoming fixes and updates, and don’t forget to tune into All Elite Arcade on Twitch every Wednesday at 12 p.m. EST.

AEW: Fight Forever Features:

Match Types

o Single Matches

o Tag-Team

o 3-Way

o 4-Way

o Ladder Matches

o Casino Battle Royale

o Falls Count Anywhere

o Unsanctioned Lights-Out (allows use of weapons)

o Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches

o STADIUM STAMPEDE – AVAILABLE STARTING TODAY!

Career Mode

Wide Range of Customization Modes

o Custom Wrestlers (attire and appearance)

o Custom Move-Sets

o Custom Entrances

o Custom Teams

o Custom Arenas

Online Multiplayer

Shop

Stats

Leaderboards



About YUKE’s Co. Ltd.

After developing the world’s first 3D wrestling video game engine for the PlayStation, YUKE’S has continued to lead the world in fighting game technology. YUKES’ main expertise lies in having the foresight and planning ability to methodically research the subject matter of an upcoming title to be able to transform the product into the optimal consumer gaming experience, and having the technology at hand required to do so. YUKE’S has undertaken the planning & development of numerous game titles which have been released across markets worldwide. We will continue to provide entertainment, dreams, and profound inspiration to people around the world through the creative expression of innovative ideas.

YUKE’S Co., Ltd. Official Website: https://www.yukes.co.jp/

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and the new “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8- 10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW

About THQ Nordic

The official boilerplate can be found on our website http://www.thqnordic.com.