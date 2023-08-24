First We Feast has released a special edition of their popular “Hot Ones” YouTube series, featuring AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole to promote AEW All In.

As seen below, host Sean Evans joins MJF and Cole for a game of Truth or Dab while munching on a variety of hot wings. AEW President Tony Khan also makes an appearance in the episode.

Sunday’s AEW All In event from Wembley Stadium in London will see MJF and Cole challenge ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open on the Zero Hour pre-show. The All In main card will then be headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Title against Cole.

Below is the full Hot Ones episode:

