A title defense from the International Champion and the Continental Classic continues tonight:

Trish Adora vs. Abadon

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Angelico

Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Don Callis Family

Continental Classic Blue League: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Rampage 12/8/23

From the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada! Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary tonight.

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Angelico

Head lock take over by Cassidy and a crucifix for two. Angelico stops hands in pocket but Cassidy connects with an around the world tieres. Angelico punts Cassidy in the posterior and both men square off. Flying head scissors by Cassidy WITH the pocket hands, but the knee buckles and Angelico chop blocks him. Cassidy in trouble now as Angelico focuses on the knee, syncing in an Indian Death Lock in the middle of the ring. Cassidy fights his way out and looks for Stundog Millionaire but can’t connect. Another chop block by Angelico and a shin breaker into the turnbuckle, and a back suplex. Two count. Suplex by Angelico countered… Stundog Millionaire! Beach Break… on one leg! Serpentico trips up Cassidy and Angelico pump kicks him. Angelico hits the ropes but Danhausen trips him up. Danhausen curses Angelico but Angelico sends Cassidy into Danhausen on the apron. Cartwheel kick by Angelico and a twisting grapevine into the leg lace! WEINER PUNCH BY DANHAUSEN ON SERPENTICO! Angelico grabs a leg but Cassidy gets a victory roll for two. Orange Punch! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: **3/4. Perfectly acceptable International Championship defense here. Cassidy is again showing the wear and tear of his defenses.

Match #2. Abadon vs. Trish Adora

Machine gun chops by Adora, but Abadon eats them. Snap mare and a Stretch Plum variation. PK by Adora but Abadon sits up. Wrist trap stomp to the face by Abadon. Pump kick by Adora but she misses Lariat Tubman. High kick by Abadon and a Regal Knee. Black Dahlia (I think this was the name), which is a basement DDT with the leg draped over the head, finishes this one.

Winner: Abadon

Rating: *1/4. Adora didn’t get much offense in here but Abadon looked good in the ring.

The lights go out… and Julia Hart is here! Hart gives Abadon her TBS championship before the lights go out and she disappears.

Match #3. The Don Callis Family vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

Hobbs beats up on Daniels early. Takeshita hits a flying elbow in the corner and a diving senton off the middle rope. Sudal gets the tag and catches a tieres, but Sydal counters with an arm drag and a spinning back knee. Hobbs gets the tag and cuts Sydal off, before planting him with a back breaker. Takeshita puts the boots to Sydal in the corner, before Hobbs gets the tag and drops Sydal with Snake Eyes in the corner. Commercial break. Oklahoma Stampede by Hobbs and a foot on the chest. Two count. Takeshita in now but Sydal hits a flying knee. Hot tag to Daniels, who comes in with flying forearms to Hobbs, but he doesn’t go down. Drop toe hold sends Hobbs head-first into the middle buckle. Diving hurricanrana off the second rope by Daniels but Hobbs gets up and runs him over. Pump kick by Takeshita to Sydal on the apron and a spinebuster by Hobbs to Daniels. World’s Most Dangerous Slam finishes this one.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

Rating: **. Not a very competitive match, but a good win for the Family.

Match #4. Continental Classic: Daniel Garcia (0) vs. Bryan Danielson (3)

Fireman’s carry by Danielson and it’s a stalemate. O’Connor roll by Danielson gets two and Garcia rolls up Danielson for two. Both men trade submission attempts. Low kick attempt by Danielson and it catches the shin of Garcia. Face wash by Garcia in the corner as he puts Danielson in the Tree of Woe in the corner. Stalling dropkick by Garcia. Half-and-half suplex by Danielson! Both men are down. Yes kicks in the corner by Danielson but Garcia follows him in to the far corner with a clothesline. High kick by Danielson and a Regal Plex with a bridge! Two count. Cattle Mutilation in the center of the ring! Garcia fights out but Danielson counters with some roundhouse kicks in the center of the ring. Hammer and anvil elbow strikes by Danielson! Garcia rolls out and delivers some to Danielson! Danielson is up and Garcia asks for more, and he gets it! Open hand palm strikes by Garcia. By Danielson! Saito suplex by Garcia gets a two count. Gotch Style Piledriver by Garcia but Danielson flips up and counters with a triangle choke. Garcia tries to fight out but Danielson drives the knuckles in Garcia’s face. Seated triangle by Danielson and he delivers some brutal punches to the forehead but Garcia gets to the ropes. Garcia ducks a Busaiku Knee and rolls up Danielson for two. Double leg by Garcia and the Dragon Tamer is locked in! Danielson reaches back and grabs the neck but Garcia rolls through and hits a brutal jumping piledriver! Two count. Garcia says Danielson is going to get his head kicked in, and he starts putting the boots to the bad eye of Danielson. Arm-trapped stomps by Garcia! Garcia looks to charge but Danielson hits the Busaiku Knee! One, two, no! Danielson grabs wrist control and stomps the face of Garcia before locking in the Lebell Lock. Brutal cross faces by Danielson and he adjusts… Garcia goes out!

Winner: Bryan Danielson (6)

Rating: ****1/4. Man, these two are so similar, but they’re near magic together. Awesome, hard-hitting main event that just proves Daniel Garcia is a wrestler. Danielson continues his run of amazing matches.

Final Thoughts: A Rampage that felt important… count me in. The main event delivered as you would have expected it to, and the rest of the show was average… which is fine. I don’t ask for a lot from Rampage considering it’s a taped B-show at best, but I’ll take this every week. 8/10.