Next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is already shaping up to be a big one.

During this week’s annual Tribute To The Troops special themed episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI., two first-round matches took place in the U.S. Title Contender Tournament.

As we reported earlier this evening, Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee and Bobby Lashley beat Karrion Kross in a pair of first round tourney bouts on this week’s show to advance to the next round, where they square off against each other in the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, Kevin Owens, despite an injured hand, will step into the ring next Friday night in Green Bay, WI. against Austin Theory in another first-round tournament bout.

WWE has confirmed that Grayson Waller will go one-on-one against a mystery NXT Superstar yet-to-be-announced in the fourth and final first-round tourney match.

Also announced for next week’s blue brand WWE on FOX program is the television return of WWE Universal Champion, “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

Make sure to join us here next Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Green Bay, WI.