The WWE United States Championship Contender Tournament kicked off on Friday night.

Two of the first-round matches in the ongoing tourney designed to determine the first title challenger for WWE United States Champion Logan Paul kicked off on this week’s Tribute To The Troops special episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During the show, Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee in the opening match of the evening to advance to the semifinals of the tourney. In the second tourney bout of the show, Bobby Lashley defeated Karrion Kross.

Escobar and Lashley will now meet in the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens is scheduled, as is Grayson Waller vs. a NXT Superstar yet-to-be announced.