Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti

Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW Rampage 2/24/23

From the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona! Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Excalibur and the guys are already in the ring so let’s get to business!

Match #1. Young Bucks w/ Kenny Omega vs. Aussie Open

Jericho says Aussie Open are one of the best teams in the world, and he’s not wrong. Punt by Fletcher and a senton by Davis to Matt to start. Fletcher runs into a boot by Matt, who makes the hot tag to Nick. Nick takes out Aussie Open with a diving cross body and a double head scissors. Davis and Matt are now legal, as Davis cartwheels out of a double Irish whip. Body slam by Davis to Matt, to Nick, and now to both Bucks! Assisted dropkick by the Bucks to Davis. Gut buster and a neck breaker by the Bucks to Fletcher, before sending Davis to the outside with a double clothesline. Double planchas to the outside by the Bucks but Aussie Open catches them and plants them on the apron, before carrying them all the way around the ring and squashing them together. Stalling vertical suplex to Nick by Fletcher, who gets a two count. Hard Irish whip in the corner and Nick is in trouble. Davis lights up the chest of Nick with heavy chops, as the crowd asks for one more time… and Davis obliges. Walter-esque, too. Brutal. Nick hits a desperation moonsault that allows Matt to get the tag. Matt takes out Fletcher with a diving clothesline and a sliced bread, with the inadvertent assist to Davis. Matt takes Davis out with a dive off the top to the outside. Matt back in the ring now, drops the elbow from the top to Fletcher. Double team bulldog and dropkick to Fletcher by the Bucks. Clothesline and enziguiri combo by the Bucks, followed by a middle rope draped assisted senton! Davis makes the save before the three count. Outside in facebuster by Nick to Davis, who misses a moonsault off the apron to Fletcher. BRAINBUSTER ON THE FLOOR BY FLETCHER TO NICK. Back in the ring and Davis eliminates Matt with a huge lariat. Diving clothesline in the corner by Fletcher and a sliding elbow by Davis to Nick! Assisted Blackout (kind of?) by Aussie Open gets two. Fireman’s carry into a high kick by Aussie Open. Assisted cutter to Nick but Nick reveres into a cutter of his own to Fletcher. Matt gets the tag but Davis takes him out with another huge lariat. Superkick party in the middle of the ring and everyone is down. BTE Trigger to Fletcher but Fletcher ducks and the Bucks knee each other! Double superkicks by the Bucks but Aussie Open fires back with double lariats! Fletcher and Nick are the legal men and trading heavy elbows in the center. Matt hits a dive to Davis on the outside as Nick hits the double jump escalera to Fletcher! Meltzer Driver attempt but the lights go out! Lights come back on as Fletcher hits the jumping tombstone! Deuling rolling elbows in the center by Aussie Open! Fidget Spinner to Matt! One, two, no! Davis inadvertently takes out Fletcher with a lariat and the Bucks hits a double superkick on Davis. Bucks place Fletcher on Davis’ shoulders, superkick the knees, and the Bucks force Davis to tombstone Fletcher! BTE Trigger to Davis and this one’s over!

Winners: The Young Bucks

Rating: ****1/4. Possibly overrating this due to my admiration for Aussie Open, but man what a match. If the Bucks didn’t just lose to Top Flight, I would have argued they should have dropped this one. Match-wise, this ruled. Aussie Open got their stuff in and showed what they’re about. The Bucks can do what they’ve been doing, almost in their sleep. Great opener.

Lights go out. Lights come back on… and the House of Black is surrounding the ring!

Trent and Chuck Taylor are in the back and before they can get a word out, they get jumped by Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club. Alright then.

Match #2. Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

Storm jumps Willow at the bell but Willow responds with some power shoulder blocks. Senton by Willow and a two count early. Body slam by Willow. Willow lights up Storm in the corner with some heavy chops. Storm responds but Willow isn’t interested and hits a double chop that sends Storm to the ground. Storm rakes the eyes of Willow and pulls Willow to the ground by the hair. Willow on the apron now, as Storm sends her crashing to the outside with a running hip attack. Storm throws Willow into the guard rail on the outside and puts the boots to her as we go to picture-in-picture. Back in the ring and Willow tries to fight back but Storm catches her with a running elbow before going to a full on commercial. Back from break and Willow misses a cannonball in the corner, allowing Storm to hit the running hip attack and a tornado DDT! Two count. Storm looks for the piledriver but Willow back body drops her and THEN hits the cannonball. Death Valley Driver by Willow! Straps are coming down, let’s do this! Saraya gets on the apron and eats an elbow from Willow. Storm chop blocks Willow from behind and Storm hits Storm Zero for the three count.

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: **3/4. This was so good while it lasted, but it wasn’t long enough. The double commercial break also hurt it, but what we did see ruled. More of these two, please. The fans love Willow and Storm is coming into her own as a bad guy.

Saraya and Storm grab the spray paint, but Ruby Soho is here to make the save. Saraya and Storm retreat up the ramp, but Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Hayter are here. A brawl breaks out between the two groups, as Soho and Nightingale stand tall in the ring.

The Acclaimed are here in the back, but not for long as Triple J and the Gunn’s jump them, too.

Match #3. Lance Archer w/ Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. Bryce Saturn

Saturn charges Archer and Archer back body drops him on the ramp. Yikes. Crowd is excited to see Archer, too. Chops by Archer and a running elbow in the corner. Saturn fights out of a choke slam but Archer catches him with a big cross body. Ruh roh. Short arm clothesline by Archer and this one’s over.

Winner: Lance Archer

Rating: NR. Exactly what it should have been, and it’s cool to have Archer back.

Dustin Rhodes approaches Keith Lee and asks him if he’s interested in tagging next week vs. The Mogul Affiliates… and Lee is in.

Match #4. Sammy Guevara w/ Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti

Andretti starts with a quick roll up for two. Andretti cartwheels out of a hurricanrana and dumps Gueveara to the outside with a clothesline. Springboard by Andretti off the barricade takes out Guevara. Guevara responds withing a rising knee in the ring but Guevara counters a sunset flip with a deadlift Falcon Arrow! HE DID THE DEAL. Two count. Sammy dumps Andretti to the outside now and throws him into the guardrail. Snap suplex on the outside by Andretti, however. Mule kick from the apron by Andretti who hits Guevara with a 450 off the apron! My feed froze for about 5 seconds and somehow Guevara is back in control in the center of the ring with a chin lock. Guevara heads up top but Andretti catches him. Andretti looks for a superplex but Guevara fights him off, but Andretti responds with a running no-hands jumping superplex off the top! Neck breaker by Andretti and Guevara retreats to the outside, but Andretti follows with a suicide dive! Sky Twister Press by Andretti and Guevara is in trouble. Springboard split-legged moonsault but Guevara gets his knees up! Awful Waffle into a DDT by Guevara? That’s new! 2.99! Geuvara up top looking for the Shooting Star Press but Andretti moves and counters with a dropkick. Disaster Kick by Andretti gets a two count. Andretti looks for the GTH but Guevara lands on his feet. Both men linked at the wrist now, trading elbows. Rising knee by Guevara and a big superkick. Guevara charges and Andretti counters with a Collision Course. Springboard senton by Andretti for a two! Running shotgun dropkick by Andretti and now Andretti looks for the split-legged moonsault, but Garcia hits him with a big elbow with the referee’s back turned! Guevara capitalizes on the situation and hits the GTH for the win!

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Rating: ***1/2. High flying, fast paced, holy s, don’t blink, all-action sprint here for the last ten minutes of Rampage. If you like these types of matches, then this is right up your alley. These guys didn’t have a lot of time, but they got their stuff in. Guevara was due for a win and Andretti continues to impress. Really entertaining main event.

Final Thoughts: MORE RAMPAGE EPISODES LIKE THIS, PLEASE. My only complaint is that every single one of these matches shouldn’t have gotten more time, but with sixty minutes, you do what you can. The Bucks have now wrestled on Rampage three out of the last four weeks, and I commend AEW for bringing bigger talent to the show. Unless Rampage is live, you can’t expect anything groundbreaking to happen, as per the internet, but what is good to see on this show is… wrestling. And good wrestling. Aussie Open and the Bucks tore it up, Willow and Storm were on their way to something really good, and the main event delivered with the time allotted. More of this, please, TK. 8.5/10.