While it’s not last week’s “Royal Rampage”, we have yet another battle royal on our hands this week:

Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

Kip Sabian vs. Komander

The Kingdom vs. Hayden Backlund & Myung-Jae Lee

Tag Team Battle Royal

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 7/28/23

From the MVP Arena in Albany, New York!

Match #1. Tag Team Battle Royal

Both members of the team must be eliminated to be out. They didn’t announce any of the teams so we’re going to wing this one. Sydal attacks Lethal in one corner as Cage and Luther pair off in another corner. Butcher and Blade beat down Page and Brother Zay. Big Bill botos Luther over the top rope and Serpentico follows. Parker and Menard corner Big Bill and try to dump him over, to no avail. Brother Zay springboards in the ring and gets caught by Satnam Singh, who dumps him to the floor. Matt and Jeff Hardy team up to dump Angelo Parker over the top, but Menard is still in the ring. Lethal clotheslines Page over the top but Page hangs on and rebounds with a bottom rope assisted cutter. Singh blindsides Page and then the Hardy’s run Singh into Lethal, as both men are eliminated. Cage drops Menard with a brainbuster and Big Bill dumps him over the top. Jeff Hardy, Big Bill, Brian Cage, and The Butcher team up to dump Singh. Hardy gets dumped out by Butcher and Blade. The final four are Butcher and Blade, Cage, and Big Bill. Crowd comes to their feet as Big Bill is the favorite here. Fisherman’s neckbraker by Blade to Cage. Bill looks for a chokeslam but Blade counters with a stunner and a lariat from Butcher. Cage makes the save for Bill and the F5 to Blade. Flatliner by Cage to Butcher. Manhattan drop by Blade and a forearm by Butcher. Bill is up and it’s a double clothesline to both men. Splash by Bill in the corner to Butcher and a huge boot. Lariat/powerbomb to Blade and he’s gone. Butcher tries to fight both men off and does so momentarily. Cage and Bill clothesline each other as Butcher hits a uranage back breaker to Cage. Big boot by Bill and a assisted chokeslam to Butcher and he’s out.

Winners: Big Bill & Brian Cage

Rating: *3/4. AEW is known for entertaining battle royals, and unfortunately, this one wasn’t one of them. Really kind of seemed all over the place with no flow to it, and over the top sloppy down the stretch. The right team won, but didn’t Cole and MJF just beat Cage and Bill two weeks ago?

Match #2. Komander vs. Kip Sabian

Shoulder block by Sabian and an arm drag by Komander. Sabian gets sent to the floor and Komander comes over the top with a tope con hilo that lands perfectly. Komander goes up top now with a double stomp to the back. Sabian sends Komander into the guard rail hard on the outside. Springboard missile dropkick back in the ring by Sabian. Hammer throw into the corner by Sabian as Komander takes the buckle sternum-first. Perfect plex by Sabian gets two as we go into commercial. Tieres by Komander and a back heel kick get a two count. Komander looks for an arm drag into a shoulder lock, before transitioning into a cradle for two. Flying forearm by Komander before dropping Sabian throat-first over the top rope. Rope walk Shooting Star Press but Sabian moves and hits a pump kick. Punt off the apron to the floor by Sabian and an Arabian Press. Imploding cannonball by Sabian in the ring and a running shooting star press gets two. Back elbow by Komander but Sabian distracts the referee as Penelope Ford rakes the eyes. Anarchist’s Suplex by Sabian gets a two count. Sabian wants a deadlift superplex but Komander kicks the legs out and hits a springboard destroyer! Rope walk Shooting Star Press and this one is over!

Winner: Komander

Rating: ***1/4. Heck of a match here that to be honest, blew away expectations. Komander has cut back on the rope walk and that makes it more impactful when he does do it, and that’s a good thing. Sabian looked great here too.

Match #3. The Kingdom vs. Hayden Backlund & Myung-Jae Lee

Big boot by Taven to Backlund. Rolling elbow by Bennett. Death Valley Driver and Just the tip by Taven. Proton Pack finishes this one.

Winners: The Kingdom

Match #4. Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

Nyla attacks Shida before the bell and here we go. Nyla charges and eats a boot and a dropkick by Shida. Shida ducks a clothesline and connects, marginally, with a tieres. Running knee in the corner and mounted punches by Shida. Nyla shrugs away a missile dropkick and dumps Shida to the outside. Nyla picks up Shida and slings her into the guard rail a few times before rolling her back inside the ring for a two count. Single leg crab by Nyla as we go to PIP. Shida fights back with some elbows and looks for the Falcon Arrow but settles for a question mark kick and an axe kick. Big elbow by Shida and a suplex. Two count. Missile dropkick by Shida off the apron as she rolls Nyla in and gets a two count .Shida on the top rope but Nyla catches her and chokeslams her off for two. Beast Bomb by Nyla is countered in a hurricanrana for two. Falcon Arrow by Shida only gets two. Katana attempt by Shida but Rose catches her with a clothesline for two. Senton by Nyla. Nyla goes up top but Shida catches her and delivers some headbutts and the avalanche Falcon Arrow lands! Marina Shafir puts the boot of Nyla on the bottom rope and Shida only gets two. Shafir gets on the apron with the kendo stick but Shida takes it from her and cracks her with it. Nyla attacks from behind and looks for the Beast Bomb but Shida counters with the Katana and this one is over.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Rating: **1/2. Fine match here, but I feel like we’ve seen Shida and Nyla several times now. The AEW women’s division does need some better booking, and building Shida as a strong contender for Toni Storm would be a nice start.

Final Thoughts: Average episode of Rampage here, with nothing even close to must-see and two decent matches. Nice to see Kip Sabian getting some TV time and I hope this is a good build for Shida, but largely forgettable this week. 5.5/10.