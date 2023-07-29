Brian Cage and Big Bill have earned a future AEW tag team title opportunity.

The duo, who got randomly partnered up in the Blind Eliminator tournament, were victorious in the tag team Battle Royal on tonight’s AEW Rampage from Albany. Other teams that participated included the Hardys, Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy, Serepntico & Luther, and The Butcher and the Blade, who were the last team eliminated.

Cage and Bill will now face the winners of FTR and MJF & Adam Cole, who will meet for the gold on tomorrow’s Collision.

Your Tag Team Battle Royal Winners – Big Bill and Brian Cage! They will now face the winners of the #AEW World Tag Team Championship match between #FTR and @AdamColePro and #AEW World Champ @The_MJF TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWCollision! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/aLPFcDFAOj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2023

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.