AEW has announced an updated lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Collision on TNT, which will air live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Check it out below.
* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defend against AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole
* AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Ladder Match with Andrade’s mask on the line
* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs. The Gunns and Juice Robinson
* Kiera Hogan vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Samooa Joe vs. Gravity
* We’ll hear from CM Punk
Mercedes Martinez returns tomorrow night!#AEWCollision #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/N7MLZtRw8v
— (@WrestlingCovers) July 29, 2023