AEW has announced an updated lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Collision on TNT, which will air live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Check it out below.

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defend against AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole

* AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Ladder Match with Andrade’s mask on the line

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs. The Gunns and Juice Robinson

* Kiera Hogan vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Samooa Joe vs. Gravity

* We’ll hear from CM Punk