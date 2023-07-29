AEW has announced more matchups for the August 2nd edition of Dynamite, which will be the program’s 200th episode.

Aussie Open, fresh off winning the ROH Tag Team titles at Death Before Dishonor, will defend the gold against AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo and Komander. Check out the updated card below.

-Konosuke Takeshita & Chris Jericho vs. Daniel Garica & Sammy Guevara

-FTW Champion Jack Perry goes face-to-face with Jerry Lynn

-Jon Moxley vs. Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Anything Goes

-Aussie Open vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander for the ROH Tag Team Championship