AEW has announced a major title match for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, which will be the program’s 200th episode of television.

Hikaru Shida, fresh off her victory over Nyla Rose on this evening’s AEW Rampage, will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship. An updated lineup for the show can be found below.

This Wednesday, 8/2

Tampa, FL#AEWDynamite 200th Episode

Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT AEW Women's World Title Match

Toni Storm vs @shidahikaru An AEW original, former champion Shida aims to reclaim her spot at the top vs World Champion Toni Storm on Dynamite 200 THIS Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/l9oLcghoQy — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 29, 2023

-Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Aussie Open vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander for the ROH Tag Team Championship

-Konosuke Takeshita & Chris Jericho vs. Daniel Garica & Sammy Guevara

-FTW Champion Jack Perry goes face-to-face with Jerry Lynn

-Jon Moxley vs. Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Anything Goes