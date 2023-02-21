Friday’s taped Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 287,000 viewers on TNT in the preempted 7pm timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 23.46% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 375,000 viewers in the standard timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 41.66% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.07 key demo rating represents 87,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 43.50% from the 154,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #59 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.07 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #28 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #94 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #78 ranking.

Rampage drew the lowest total audience and the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show. To compare with 2022 Rampage episodes that aired at 7pm instead of 10pm, the February 18, 2022 Slam Dunk episode drew 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 key demo rating; the April 15, 2022 episode drew 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 key demo rating; the May 20, 2022 episode drew 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. Additional cable sports competition on Friday included the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the NBA All-Stars Rising Stars, two NHL games on ESPN, the NASCAR Trucks Race on FS1, NASCAR Trucks Qualifying on FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Practice on FS1, NASCAR Cup Series Practice on FS1, the PGA Tour Genesis Invitational on The Golf Channel, the Champions Tour: Chubb Classic on The Golf Channel, Liga MX Soccer on TUDN, Liga MX Soccer on FOX Deportes, Women’s College Gymnastics on ESPN2, one College Softball game on ESPN2, and one College Basketball game on ESPN2. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 23.46% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 41.66% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 39.06% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 65% from the previous year. The 2022 show was also a taped Slam Dunk episode that aired at 7pm due to the NBA on TNT.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.54 key demo rating, also drawing 1.395 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.158 million viewers, also drawing a 0.20 key demo rating.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.911 million viewers, also drawing a 0.49 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.58 rating, also drawing 2.383 million viewers.

Friday’s Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX with the following line-up and full spoilers advertised ahead of time – AEW World Trios Champions The Elite defending against Top Flight and AR Fox, Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against VertVixen, plus Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm episode)

February 24 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.