Mustafa Ali scored a huge victory on last night’s Raw over former world champion, Dolph Ziggler.

The WWE star athletically evaded a fameasser from the Show-off, then rolled him up with a crucifix for the upset win, his first in many weeks after a long losing streak. The moment had fans talking about Ali on social media and now he’s reacted to that praise in a new post on Twitter.

Ali writes, “GUYS! THANK U! Can’t express how grateful I am for all the love this AMAZING moment got from the GREAT fans of @WWE on last nights’s GREAT episode of #WWERAW. WOW! Forever grateful for all of you, for this opportunity, and for my good friend DEEZ!!! xoxo -Ali.”

It has yet to be determined what Ali’s win will lead to as WWE is on the road to WrestleMania.