The January 5, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Mark Briscoe & The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale defeated Notorious Mimi and Kenedi Copeland

Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jay

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) to retain the Title.