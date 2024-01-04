NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 has concluded, taking place on Thursday morning and airing live on NJPW World.

In the main event, G1 winner Tetsuya Naito emerged victorious as he beat IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA for the title.

Other title changes included Catch 2/2 (TJP and Francesco Akira) defeating Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Zack Sabre Jr. to win the NJPW World Television Championship, and Tama Tonga defeating Shingo Takagi to win the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Also, Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo and El Phantasmo) defeated Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi) in a Winners Takes All tag team match for the IWGP Tag Team Championships and Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships while El Desperado defeated Hiromu Takahashi to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Finally, David Finlay defeated Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley for the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

Check out the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 results and review here.