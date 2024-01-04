At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, the former Dolph Ziggler, now going by Nick Nemeth, made an appearance alongside his brother, Ryan Nemeth. They were spotted at ringside during the IWGP Tag Team & Strong Openweight Tag Team Title match.

However, tensions rose when David Finlay became the first IWGP Global Champion after defeating Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley. This led to a confrontation between Finlay and Ziggler, who had to be separated by security.

After being released by WWE due to budget cuts following the sale to Endeavor, Ziggler is set to wrestle on January 6 at WWC Dia de Reyes in Puerto Rico. He will be facing off against Ray Gonzales in his first post-WWE match.

