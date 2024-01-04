Josh Alexander recently accepted a challenge from Alex Hammerstone for TNA Hard To Kill on January 13th.

Following the expiration of his contract with MLW, Hammerstone was a free agent. Hammerstone issued an open challenge, inviting anyone to confront him, and Alexander did just that.

The following matches have been made official for the pre-show:

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards)

Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer defends against Crazzy Steve

The following bouts have also been confirmed for the main show: