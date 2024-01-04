Josh Alexander recently accepted a challenge from Alex Hammerstone for TNA Hard To Kill on January 13th.
Following the expiration of his contract with MLW, Hammerstone was a free agent. Hammerstone issued an open challenge, inviting anyone to confront him, and Alexander did just that.
The following matches have been made official for the pre-show:
- Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin
- Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards)
- Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer defends against Crazzy Steve
The following bouts have also been confirmed for the main show:
- Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Moose
- Knockouts Champion Trinity defends against Jordynne Grace
- Alex Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander
- X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defends against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo in a three-way match
- Knockouts Ultimate X match: Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside, Jody Threat, TBA
- PCO vs. Dirty Dango