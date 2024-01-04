Tony Khan hinted at a promising future for Daniel Garcia, who recently showcased his talent in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

Garcia’s recent win over Brody King and performance in the All-Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match at AEW Worlds End has caught the attention of fans as well as AEW President Tony Khan.

In the main event of the January 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Garcia faced off against Swerve Strickland, who went over.

Khan stated after the show went off the air that, fans will be seeing a lot more of Garcia in 2024.