– The current plan is for tonight’s 60-Minute Iron Man match between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion MJF to main event the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. There had been some speculation on this being the opener after Danielson mentioned in a new interview that he’d like to open the show so he can go to bed early.

– There are no plans, as of last word, to add any additional bouts to the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show. The pre-show will feature ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers vs. Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ari Daivari. The Zero Hour pre-show will air at 7pm ET, live and for free via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The main card will begin at 8pm ET via the Bleacher Report app, website, and connected devices (Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, FireTV, etc.) for $49.99. The event will also stream on-demand through cable and satellite TV providers, and for international users on FITE`w, PPV.com, DAZN, and YouTube.

– There has been no talk of CM Punk or FTR being at Revolution tonight, according to PWInsider.

– The Revolution Zero Hour pre-show and red carpet special will be hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City, as revealed in the clip below.

– AEW President, CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to hype Revolution, noting that some of the best matches in company history will go down tonight.

“Today’s one of the biggest days in pro wrestling: @AEW Revolution live on ppv TONIGHT! It’s our 4th annual #AEWRevolution event; some of the best matches in AEW history have happened at Revolution, and I believe that tradition will continue TONIGHT!,” he wrote.

Be sure to join us for live Revolution coverage at 7pm ET. The card can be found here. Below is Khan’s full tweet:

