AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will not be working tonight’s Revolution pay-per-view, despite there being just one women’s bout announced for the 9-match card.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Cargill being off tonight’s AEW Revolution card is simply a by-product of the time management needed for the 60-Minute Iron Man main event between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion MJF.

It was also noted that whatever Cargill’s next program will be, is already in the works.

Cargill took to Twitter today and commented on the Revolution Triple Threat with Saraya, Ruby Soho and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter.

“Happy #PPV Day! Excited about this women match!!! #AEWRevolution,” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on who Cargill will feud with next, but she extended her record to 53-0 after retaining the AEW TBS Title over VertVixen on the February 17 edition of Rampage. The February 24 Rampage episode then featured a vignette where Cargill issued an invite to any and all potential challengers, which you can see below.

Cargill celebrated two years since her in-ring debut this past Friday. While she made her AEW debut with a promo on the November 11, 2020 edition of Dynamite, Cargill’s first match did not happen until the March 3, 2021 Dynamite when she and NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in tag team action. Cargill then made her singles debut with a win over Dani Jordyn on the March 17, 2021 Dynamite, and would go on to become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion on the January 5, 2022 Dynamite show by defeating Ruby Soho in the tournament finals. Earlier this year she became the longest-reigning overall champion in AEW history.

It remains to be seen if Cargill will make any kind of appearance at tonight’s Revolution pay-per-view, or at this week’s Dynamite and Rampage from Sacramento.

You can see Cargill’s aforementioned tweet below, along with the recent Rampage vignette:

