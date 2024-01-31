We know one-half of the two Dealer’s Choice matches scheduled for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

But what about the other half?

Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite show at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana, the company has confirmed that “Hangman” Adam Page will go one-on-one against Toa Liona from The Gates of Agony in The Mogul Embassy in the “Dealer’s Choice” bout selected by Swerve Strickland.

The other Dealer’s Choice match, which will feature “Hangman” Adam Page selecting the opponent for the aforementioned leader of The Mogul Embassy has yet to be announced.

While it has been reported by multiple outlets to be WWE Hall of Fame legend and former AEW guest-worker Rob Van Dam, the company has yet to confirm or announce that fact.

On Tuesday, they came close.

All Elite Wrestling shared a post via X to promote the two Dealer’s Choice matches and in the one hyping the mystery surrounding Hangman’s opponent, a subtle tease was dropped.

“This Wednesday, 1/31, New Orleans, LA. Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS Network at 8pm ET/7pm CT,” the announcement began. “It’s high time for Hangman Adam Page to pick an opponent for TOMORROW’S AEW Dynamite.”

The announcement continued, first dropping some “Mr. 4:20” and High Times magazine cover-star subtle hints by stating, “When the smoke clears,” and then continuing with a reference to RVD’s memorable theme music, “Walk,” by Pantera, which he used in ECW and has in his past AEW appearances.

“When the smoke clears, who will WALK down the ramp to face Swerve Strickland?”

Make sure to join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from New Orleans, LA.