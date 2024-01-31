– Shawn Michaels is excited for the go-home show for the first WWE NXT premium live event of 2024. Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT show on the USA Network at 8/7c, the WWE NXT executive surfaced on social media to hype the show. “A high-stakes Dusty Classic Semi-Finals battle, Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley, and Trick Williams face-to-face with Ilja Dragunov,” Michaels wrote via X. “All TONIGHT on the final WWE NXT before Vengeance Day at 8/7c on USA Network!”
– Also ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 “go-home” episode of NXT on USA, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria appeared in a pre-show digital exclusive backstage interview talking about Tatum Paxley’s obsession with her in recent weeks. She shared the video via her X account with the caption, “Why can’t I get through?”
