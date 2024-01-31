WWE NXT Results 1/30/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

First Match: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. The LWO In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2024 Dusty Cup

Carmelo Hayes and Joaquin Wilde will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hayes applies a side headlock. Wilde with a waist lock go-behind. Hayes blocks The O’Connor Roll. Wilde with a side headlock takeover. Wilde applies a wrist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Hayes with two arm-drags. Hayes dropkicks Wilde. Hayes grabs a side headlock. Wilde whips Hayes across the ring. Wilde goes for a dropkick, but Hayes holds onto the ropes. Hayes with a Running Bulldog. Hayes tags in Williams. Double Irish Whip. Hayes drops down on the canvas. Williams dropkicks Wilde. Wilde decks Williams with a JawBreaker. Wide tags in Toro. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Tandem MoonSaults for a two count. Toro applies a front face lock. Toro with a knife edge chop. Williams clings onto the top rope. Toro kicks Williams in the gut. Toro with a straight right hand. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Toro. Toro ducks under two clotheslines from Williams. Williams catches Toro in mid-air. Williams with Two Bodyslms. Toro clips the left knee of Williams. Toro punches Williams in the back. Williams responds with a Pop Up Haymaker. Williams tags in Hayes.

Machine Gun Chops. Hayes repeatedly stomps on Toro’s chest. Toro reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Hayes decks Toro with a back elbow smash. Toro with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wilde with a Springboard SomerSault Plancha to the outside. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Williams. Toro hits The Fosbury Flop. Wilde rolls Hayes back into the ring. Hayes punches Wilde. Wilde kicks Hayes in the gut. Hayes and Wilde trade visits to the top turnbuckle pad. Hayes with forearm shivers. Hayes sends Wilde to the corner. Wilde kicks Hayes in the face. Wilde scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Wilde drives his knee into Hayes back. Wilde applies the chin bar. Wilde punches Hayes in the back. Wilde tags in Toro. Toro repeatedly stomps on Hayes chest. Toro with a chop/jab combination. Toro taunts Williams. Hayes with a chop/forearm combination. Toro dropkicks Hayes for a two count. Toro applies The Cobra Clutch. Hayes with heavy bodyshots. Hayes is throwing haymakers at Toro. Toro drives his knee into the midsection of Hayes. Toro goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline.

Williams and Wilde are tagged in. Williams with Two Leg Lariats. Willams ducks a clothesline from Wilde. Williams delivers his combination offense. Williams with a Leaping Clothesline to Toro. Williams bodyslams Wilde. Williams plays to the crowd. Williams with The Double Book End for a two count. Williams sends Wilde to the corner. Wilde avoids The Flash Knee. Williams tags in Hayes. Williams with The Spinning Pump Kick. Assisted Springboard Splash for a two count. Wilde gets Hayes tied up in the tree of woe. Wilde tags in Toro. Toro with a Running Enzuigiri to Williams. Toro SuperKicks Hayes. Stereo Coast To Coast Dropkicks for a two count. Toro with a NeckBreaker to Hayes. Wilde drops Williams with a Spinning DDT. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Hayes with The Roundhouse Kick. Toro side steps Hayes into the turnbuckles. Toro rocks Hayes with a forearm smash. Toro with The Missile Dropkick. Toro tags in Wilde. Hayes avoids The Twisting 450 Splash. Hayes with The CodeBreaker. Hayes and Wilde are trading back and forth shots. Wilde sends Hayes face first into the canvas. Wilde goes for a Springboard Clothesline, but Hayes counters with The CodeBreaker. Hayes tags in Williams. Hayes clotheslines Toro to the floor. Williams connects with The Flash Knee to pickup the victory. After the match, Oba Femi attacks The LWO from behind. Dragon Lee storms into the ring to make the save. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Femi demolishes Lee and The LWO.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams via Pinfall

– We see Ava have a backstage conversation with Ridge Holland and Lexis King. Ava has to protect Ridge from behind because he wants to fight all members of Gallus at the same time. Lexis brought a gift basket to Ava as she’s the new general manager. Lexis knows that Ridge has issues with Gallus, but now is not the time, because he has a special meeting with Ava to discuss his plans for 2024. How about this for a start? Ridge goes one-one-one with Lexis, tonight. Ava tells Lexis to get out of her office.

Second Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

Lyra Valkyria joins the commentary team for this match. Perez starts things off with The Lou Thez Press. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez slams Paxley’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Perez repeatedly stomps on Paxley’s chest. Paxley headbutts the midsection of Perez. Paxley slams Perez’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Perez with a straight right hand. Perez applies a wrist lock. Perez whips Paxley into the turnbuckles. Perez with a Running Uppercut. Perez rocks Paxley with a forearm smash. Perez with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Perez toys around with Paxley. Perez applies the cravate. Paxley with a deep arm-drag. Forearm Exchange. Paxley reverses out of the irish whip from Perez.

Paxley scores the forearm knockdown. Paxley dropkicks Perez. Paxley unloads a flurry of kicks. Paxley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Paxley follows that with The Draping Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Perez regroups on the outside. Paxley with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Paxley rolls Perez back into the ring. Paxley seeks approval from Valkyria. Perez lands The Suicide Dive. Perez rolls Paxley back into the ring. Paxley has Perez perched on the top turnbuckle. Perez with a deep arm-drag. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Perez connects with Pop Rocks to pickup the victory. After the match, Perez tees off on Paxley. Valkyria pulls Perez off of Paxley. That leads us to huge standoff in the center of the ring.

Winner: Roxanne Perez via Pinfall

– Arianna Grace tries to be a mentor to Wren Sinclair. Fallon Henley is not buying Grace’s intentions. Fallon proceeds to challenge Grace to a match for later on tonight.

Third Match: Elektra Lopez vs. Lola Vice

Lopez Spears Vice. Ground and Pound Exchange. Vice tackles Lopez out of the ring. Vice ducks under a forearm from Lopez. Vice with a Mid-Kick. Vice applies a side headlock. Lopez sends Vice shoulder first into the steel ring post. Lopez drives her knee into the midsection of Vice. Lopez rolls Vice back into the ring. Vice with a forearm smash. Lopez responds with a knee lift. Vice side steps Lopez into the turnbuckles. Vice with rapid fire kicks. Vice talks smack to Lopez. Vice with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Vice with an Axe Kick. Vice applies a rear chin lock. Lopez with elbows into the midsection of Vice.

Vice kicks Lopez in the ribs. Lopez avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Lopez rolls Vice over for a two count. Lopez with a knife edge chop. Vice kicks Lopez in the face. Vice goes for The Triangle Choke, but Lopez counters with a PowerBomb. Forearm Exchange. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick. Lopez dodges The Big Boot. Lopez delivers her combination offense. Lopez with a running back elbow smash. Lopez with two short-arm clotheslines. Lopez follows that with a Spinning Side Slam for a two count. Lopez lifts Vice up in the air. Vice applies The Guillotine Choke. Vice is raining down forearms. Vice connects with The Spinning Heel Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lola Vice via Pinfall

– DIJAK and Joe Gacy Vignette.

Fourth Match: Lexis King vs. Ridge Holland

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King shoves Holland. Strong lockup. Holland applies a nerve hold. Holland fish hooks King. Holland with a clubbing elbow strike. Holland pulls King down to the mat for a one count. Holland applies a wrist lock. Holland with a short-arm clothesline. Holland grabs a side wrist lock. King slaps Holland in the face. Holland runs after King. King leapfrogs over Holland. King applies a side headlock. Holland whips King across the ring. Holland drops King with a shoulder tackle. Holland rocks King with a forearm smash. Holland tugs on King’s hair. Holland drives King face first into the steel ring post. Holland uppercuts King. King slaps Holland in the chest. Holland answers with another forearm. Holland rolls King back into the ring. Holland whips King across the ring. Holland with a Back Body Drop. Holland with The Swinging Guillotine Choke. Holland follows that with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a one count. King kicks Holland in the face. King with a corner clothesline. Chop Exchange. Holland with forearm shivers. King kicks the left hamstring of Holland. Holland reverses out of the irish whip from King. Holland with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count.

Holland applies a wrist lock. Chop/Haymaker Exchange. Holland maintains wrist control. King rakes the eyes of Holland. King slams Holland’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. King with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Holland. Holland with a short-arm clothesline. Holland applies an arm-bar. Holland backs King into the ropes. King HeadButts Holland. King fights out of the fireman’s carry position. King delivers a chop block. Holland drops King with The Western Lariat. King regroups on the outside. King clotheslines Holland on the floor. King rolls Holland back into the ring. King hammers down on the back of Holland’s neck. King stomps on Holland’s back. King drives Holland shoulder first into the turnbuckles. King is choking Holland with his boot. Holland kicks King in the gut. Holland with two uppercuts. King answers with a toe kick. King sends Holland to the corner. King with a corner clothesline. King with a blistering chop.

Following a snap mare takeover, King kicks Holland in the back for a two count. King applies a rear chin lock. Holland with heavy bodyshots. King pump kicks the left knee of Holland. King with a NeckBreaker for a two count. King with clubbing knee strikes. King follows that with a Running Crossface for a two count. King unloads a series of Mid-Kicks. Holland blocks a boot from King. Holland with The Exploder Suplex. Holland with The Northern Lights Suplex. Holland levels King with The Body Avalanche. King kicks Holland in the face. Holland with The Swinging Uranage Slam. King denies The Northern Grit. King thrust kicks the left knee of Holland. Holland blocks The Coronation. Holland HeadButts King. Holland dumps King face first on the top rope. Holland with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Holland with a Lariat across the back of King’s neck. Holland attacks Gallus on the outside. King SuperKicks Holland. King connects with The Draping Coronation to pickup the victory. After the match, Gallus beats down Holland.

Winner: Lexis King via Pinfall

– Trick and Melo go over their busy weekend on SmackDown, and at the Royal Rumble. Vengeance Day will be a movie. The Dusty Cup is right there. Trick has to beat Ilja on Sunday, but he can’t let him play these mind games. Melo says that Trick needs to realize that everything he’s been saying about Ilja is true. Trick tells Melo that he’s going to take care of business.

Andre Chase Segment

Andre Chase: It seems like only yesterday that I was introducing Andre Chase University to the world. And I know I can get a little bit emotional and hot headed. I’ve been known to throw a desk or two. But it’s just passion, because I knew the impact that Chase U would make, and the imprint it would leave on the NXT Universe. An institution of higher learning became home. I mean, Chase U became one of NXT’s biggest success stories. And I truly believe that the memories we all made together will stand the test of time. And while I have no one to blame for the University closing, other than myself, I want you all to know how grateful I am that you allowed me to live my dream. But most importantly, that I got to share that with each and every one of you.

Duke Hudson: Mr. Chase, if I may, you have been such a positive influence on my life and many others. And when I joined Chase University, I was a very different man, I’m not ashamed to admit it. But I saw what Chase University could do for me. And to be honest, when you gave me the title of MVP, that was the greatest day of my life. Guys, I need you to understand one thing. Chase U is so special, to me, to Mr. Chase, to everybody who’s been a part of it. I feel it’s important that everyone around the world remembers Chase University the way we experienced it. In a positive lite, and that’s why I threatened some students, I had some help from some students, and we made a tribute video for Chase University, to remember what it was. So, everyone, sit back, relax, and enjoy.

Andre Chase: This whole situation has been a teachable moment. Duke, Riley, I look forward to whatever life brings next. But, ladies and gentlemen, for now, this is goodbye.

Jacy Jayne: Professor, if you want something said, ask a man. But if you want something done, ask a woman.

Andre Chase: Jacy, I’m so sorry, but this probably isn’t the time, we’re just saying our goodbyes.

Thea Hail: Oh, wait, but are you?

Jacy Jayne: Look, I’ll be the first to admit that I didn’t think that I would fit in at Chase U. And sure, maybe, just maybe, I came into this a little bit toxic, but for the first time in my life, I found myself looking for friends. And then I saw the bond that you all had with each other, and the University. I mean, Chase, you brought light back into Duke’s life. And the way you are just so protective over Thea, I found it truly inspiring. So, then I started thinking to myself, hell, maybe even I, Jacy Jayne, could actually change. So, then when I saw you and the university were in trouble, I just knew I had to stand up and do something about it. Say what you want about me, but one thing is for sure, I am fiercely loyal to the things and the people that matter the most to me. So, I had to look, not on the outside, but inside of my comfort zone to come up with a solution. And I think I did just that. Mr. Chase, we will not be saying goodbye to Chase University tonight. Let me introduce the 2024 Ladies of Chase U Calendar. The projected sales for the 2024 Ladies of Chase U Calendar will not only save Chase U from debt, but they will get us to the promise land. We will start to make money, because come this Sunday at Vengeance Day, the calendar will officially go on sale. The Ladies of 2024 Calendar will not only get us to the next level but get Chase U and launch us to the next decade.

Chase starts hugging Jacy to close the segment.

– The Family Vignette.

– Fallon Henley shrugs off a conversation with Brooks Jensen to get prepared for her upcoming match.

– Lexis King wants a calendar from Chase U. He’s tired of Riley Osborne getting in his way. King says that nobody likes him. Thea mentions that she likes Riley a little bit. Chase U gets distracted by another brawl featuring DIJAK and Joe Gacy.

Fifth Match: Fallon Henley w/Wren Sinclair vs. Arianna Grace

Grace wants Henley to kiss her hand. Henley applies a wrist lock. Grace rolls back to a vertical base. Henley works on the left shoulder of Grace. Henley applies an arm-bar. Grace with a straight right hand. Short-Arm Reversal by Henley. Henley decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Grace tries to make Henley look in the opposite direction by screaming. Henley ducks a clothesline from Grace. Henley with two arm-drags. Grace rocks Henley with a forearm smash. Grace goes for a Bodyslam, but Henley lands back on her feet. Henley runs around Grace. Henley drops Grace with a shoulder tackle. Grace drops down on the canvas. Henley ducks another clothesline from Grace. Henley sweeps out the legs of Grace. Henley with a flying side kick. Henley with a Sliding Haymaker from the outside. Grace decks Henley with a back elbow smash.

Grace slams Henley’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Henley slaps Grace in the ribs. Henley gives Grace the turnbuckle treatment. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Henley. Henley dives over Grace. Henley with a Bodyscissors Rollup for a two count. Henley applies another wirst lock. Henley transitions into a hammerlock. Grace reverses the hold. Grace drives Henley face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Grace pulls Henley down to the mat. Grace with The Saito Suplex. Grace punches Henley in the back. Grace with a forearm shot across the back of Henley. Henley and Grace are trading back and forth shots. Grace sends Henley to the corner. Grace with a running back elbow smash. Grace with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Grace whips Henley into the turnbuckles. Grace repeatedly stomps on Henley’s chest. Grace puts her knee on the back of Henley’s neck.

Grace applies a rear chin lock. Henley is displaying her fighting spirit. Haymaker Exchange. Henley whips Grace across the ring. Henley dodges The Big Boot. Henley rolls Grace over for a two count. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Henley. Henley decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Grace fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Grace pulls Henley down to the mat. Grace goes back to the rear chin lock. Grace drives Henley face first into the canvas. Grace is trying to keep Henley grounded. Grace toys around with Henley. Henley blocks a boot from Grace. Henley with a Spinning Back Kick. Henley with a straight right hand. Henley follows that with two diving shoulder tackles. Henley with a running back elbow smash. Henley drops Grace with a Spinning Face Plant. Grace exits the ring. Henley delivers a big haymaker. Henley gets distracted by Jakara Jackson. Lash Legend nails Henley with The Pump Kick behind the referee’s back. That allows Grace to steal the victory.

Winner: Arianna Grace via Pinfall

– OTM is looking forward to destroying The Family at Vengeance Day.

– DIJAK sends Joe Gacy crashing into a dumpster in the NXT Parking Lot.

– Baron Corbin was pumped seeing Bron Breakker kick ass in the Royal Rumble. He’s softening up to the idea of The War Dogs. They both owe Carmelo Hayes a receipt. Breakker can’t wait to spear Trick Williams. They are looking forward to winning The Dusty Cup and becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Sixth Match: Noam Dar (c) w/Meta Four vs. Von Wagner w/Mr. Stone For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Dar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Wagner. Dar ducks a clothesline from Wagner. Dar applies a side headlock. Wagner whips Dar across the ring. Wagner drops Dar with a shoulder tackle. Dar crawls under Wagner’s legs. Dar unloads a flurry of kicks. Wagner responds with another shoulder tackle. Dar applies a wrist lock. Dar repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Wagner. Dar maintains wrist control. Wagner escapes the hold. Wagner with a deep arm-drag. Wagner tells Dar to bring it. Dar slaps Wagner in the face. Wagner drives Dar back first into the turnbuckles. Wagner with clubbing shoulder blocks. Wagner transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wagner with a GutWrench Toss. Waagner with The GutWrench Suplex. Wagner follows that with The F10. Wagner rips off his wrist tape. Wagner is looking for the knockout blow as time expires. The referee had to pull Wagner off of Dar. Stone is trying to calm down Wagner in the corner.

SECOND ROUND

Wagner wipes out Oro Mensah. Wagner with a straight right hand. Wagner clotheslines Mensah over the top rope. Dar connects with The Nova Roller to score the first pinfall of this match.

THIRD ROUND

Dar with a flying haymaker. Dar unloads a flurry of bodyshots in the corner. Dar with repeated hamstring kicks. Dar delivers a chop block. Dar with a Sliding Mid-Kick. Dar taunts Stone’s kids. Dar slams the left leg of Wagner on the ring apron. Dar is throwing haymakers at Wagner. Dar is mauling Wagner in the corner. Dar drops Wagner with a Running Crossface for a two count. Wagner catches Dar in mid-air. Wagner Chokeslams Dar for a two count. Wagner with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Wagner rolls Dar back into the ring. Meta Four attacks Waagner behind the referee’s back. Fallon Henley and Wren Sinclair bring the fight to Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on the outside. Dar applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar as time expires.

FOURTH ROUND

Stone tells Wagner to dig deep. Dar with The Mid-Kick. Wagner responds with a big right hand for a two count. Dar with The Discus Back Elbow. Dar with Two Superman Punches. Dar follows that with hammer elbows. Wagner bodyslams Dar. Dar dodges The Big Boot. Dar sends Wagner tumbling to the floor. Dar with The Pump Kick. Dar dropkicks the left knee of Wagner into the steel ring steps. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but Wagner counters with The Big Boot. Dar fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Wagner with a Rising Knee Strike. Dar sends Wagner shoulder first into the steel ring post. Dar connects with The Bridging Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory. After the match, Dar talks smack to Stone’s kids. Wagner attacks Meta Four from behind. Wagner drops Dar with The Big Boot. Wagner PowerBombs Mensah through the announce table. Wagner goes into the crowd and celebrates with Stone’s kids.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar (2-0) via Pinfall

– DIJAK will now be fighting Joe Gacy in a No Disqualification at NXT Vengeance Day.

Ilja Dragunov & Trick Williams Segment

Trick Williams: Let’s get straight to business. With Vengeance Day being five days away, I got a lot on my mind. Dragunov, come out here.

Ilja Dragunov: Trick, I love this look on your face. I love it. You are ready to fight on Sunday, aren’t you? So, trust me, so am I. I’m ready to fight for my life against the hottest WWE Superstar. We will whoop that trick.

Trick Williams: Maybe not this time. Dragunov, I think you’re even smarter than you look. It’s funny that you refer to yourself as the czar, because if there’s one thing that I know about a czar, it’s that they are willing to do anything, and I do mean, anything to stay on top.

Ilja Dragunov: So, Trick, what’s the point you want to make me here? Because I have a feeling that you may have a voice in your head that’s giving you real bad advice. So, maybe you shouldn’t let Carmelo color your judgment, with wrong information. And maybe you should remind yourself that our relationship is built on respect.

Trick Williams: Respect? Maybe you’re right, Dragunov. Maybe you do respect me. You respect me to have that match pushed back to Vengeance Day, so you could get the advantage. Dragunov, I think you’ve been playing me this whole time. I got a good mind to take off these Lemon Pepper steps and bust your ass.

Ilja Dragunov: I didn’t come out here so you can insult me, Trick. Do you have an idea how destroyed my body was, so that the medical team could clear me? You want to know why? In 2023, I destroyed my whole body for this brand. I pushed this brand to the next level. Pushed my opponents to the next level. And certainly, I pushed you to the next level. And I’m willing to do all of this over again, and this is the way you talk to me? I know you would never face me at less than a hundred percent, wouldn’t you?

Trick Williams: You’re right, Dragunov, you did push me to the next level. But you also pushed this match back, just so you know I would be double booked.

Ilja Dragunov: Yes, Trick, yes, that was my master plan. Genius, right? I didn’t force you to accept. I offered you the biggest match, at the biggest stage, and you took it. Yes, I’m so sorry. And yes, I played mind games, but with Baron Corbin, because he made stuff very personal. But let me know one thing, is it my mistake that you are a victim of your own success? That you made your way past The Dusty Cup. That you both, rightfully, have a place in the finals of the tournament, is that my mistake? Maybe, just maybe, you should be more concerned about Melo, because at the past weekend, at the Royal Rumble, he had this moment in the sun, and now he needs you for further glory. And you really need to focus on yourself on Sunday.

Trick Williams: Don’t be worrying about my focus. I’m focused on Vengeance Day. You don’t have to worry about that. The people are gonna chant, whoop that trick, from the time the doors open, until the fat lady starts singing, believe that. And news flash, Dragunov, we’re going to win The Dusty Classic, and then I’m going toe-to-toe to take that title off of you.

Ilja Dragunov: That is such a sweet little dream, Trick. You tell me how focused you are, I stand in front of you, and I see clearly that you’re not, because you don’t even know who the trust right now, right. And if you ask me for my honest opinion, our rivalry made you more the man that you are today than Melo ever did.

Trick Williams: No, you leave Melo out of this.

Ilja Dragunov: I’ll gladly will, because it’s not about Melo, it’s about you. And if you just show the slightest sign of weakness on Sunday, oh, I will break you piece by piece, and destroy, unfortunately, everything that you have built.

Trick Williams: Let me holla at you, really quick. Dragunov, there is no one, including the mad dragon, who could destroy what I built. And I’m going to help you out. This isn’t the same Trick that was in the ring with you last time. This Trick Williams, right here, is not here to prove himself to the world. This Trick Williams, right here, knows what’s his. I’m gonna fill the world in on my destiny.

Ilja Dragunov: You see, I talk about this look, I love it, because I know that you, as always, will give me everything. So, my friend, on Sunday, you will write history, just not the history that you want.

Trick Williams: May the best man win, partner.

Dragunov gives Williams a deep hug to play mind games with him. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin jumps Dragunov and Williams from behind. Carmelo Hayes storms into the ring to make the save. Trick N Melo Gang clears the ring. Williams has an intense standoff with Dragunov as the show goes off the air.

