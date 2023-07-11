The final participants for AEW’s Blood & Guts match will be revealed on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The current Blood & Guts 2023 match line-up has Team Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, partner TBA) vs. Team Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, partner TBA). The match will take place on the July 19 AEW Dynamite from the TD Garden in Boston. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce that the teams will be finalized on Wednesday night.

“This Wednesday on @TBSNetwork Live at 8pm ET / 7pm CT With #BloodAndGuts in Boston only 1 week away, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will each reveal the 5th man joining their teams this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Don’t miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY!,” Khan wrote.

You can click here for a possible big spoiler on the Blood & Guts match. AEW has pushed the fact that each team needs one more partner as Bryan Danielson is injured and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston is in Japan for NJPW’s G1 Climax Tournament.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Nick Wayne debuts vs. Swerve Strickland

* Komander vs. Chris Jericho

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals: AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Big Bill

* We will take a closer look at Blood & Guts, and the final member for each team will be announced

This Wednesday on @TBSNetwork

