Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer was talking about his run in Mid-South Wrestling and Bill Watts, the promoter at the time, trying to replace The Junkyard Dog with Butch Reed.

“Butch Reed is good, a good guy. Pretty good worker, but Butch Reed never had that over-the-top charisma. Right. If you know what I mean. He was a good, solid hand, but that’s just my opinion. He didn’t have the over-the-top charisma like JYD.”

