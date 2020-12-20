The Undertaker beat AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year, which turned out to be his final pro wrestling match.

Styles looked back on the contest while doing an interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes.

“Well, as far as the match and him thinking that was going to be his last, I don’t think he knew, nor did I, that that was the one that he needed to end on. It just kind of happened and, you know, I literally called him a month after WrestleMania and said, ‘Listen, I need to know if you’re done.’ And, well, he never called me back because I think he was afraid that I’d try to talk him into one more.”

“He did it the right way,” felt Styles. “He did it on his own terms. He didn’t have to do it because of an injury or something else. He’s the one who said, ‘You know what? I’m OK with ending it right here.’

“And there’s something to be said about something like that, because injuries plague this business, you know, and you never know how long you’re going to be able to hold out and good for him that he was able to call his own shot.”