Chris Jericho wasn’t happy with a Dominos delivery driver so he took to Twitter to call out the person.

Jericho wrote on the social media platform, “Thanks to the @dominos driver who came to deliver our pizza…and forgot the pizza. It’s been 90 min and when we called they basically said “Tough luck…” Terrible customer service guys. #YouHadOneJob.”

This past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, MJF, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara & Santana) defeat Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent), The Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) & Top Flight (Darius Martin & Daunte Martin) in a 12-man tag team match.

Top Flight vs. Jericho and MJF is booked for next week’s of AEW Dynamite episode.