T-BAR took to Twitter to tease that Ricochet could soon join RETRIBUTION as the sixth member of the stable.

He did so as the photo features Ricochet with the stable while in black armor and standing next to Mustafa Ali, the leader of the group.

Ricochet has been feuding with the group for more than a month and has turned down offers from Ali to join the faction.

Ali and Ricochet also had this exchange:

