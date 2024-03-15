Another matchup added to tomorrow’s AEW Collision on TNT.

PAC, who is recently returned to the promotion after being out with injury for many months, will be taking on Komander in singles-action. This also marks The BASTARD’s debut for Collision.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S COLLISION:

-Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora for the AEW TBS Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-PAC vs. Komander

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

-The AEW Tag Team title tournament begins