WWE SmackDown Results 3/15/24

FedEx Forum

Memphis, Tennessee

The Rock Concert

The Rock: You know, usually every single week, The Rock comes out here, and he torches every city that he’s in. But tonight, it’s different. This city is different. You see, years ago, when The Rock started his wrestling career, The Rock started right here in Memphis, Tennessee. Every Saturday morning, Channel 5. Every Monday night at The Big Top Fleamarket. Do you remember The Rock’s name back then? Flex Kavana. I don’t know what the hell I was thinking, but I went for it. So, this city is a little different, so The Rock will say it like this. I love you, too, I appreciate that. Finally, The Rock has come back home. Memphis, Tennessee, The Rock has come back home. It’s been years. We’re going to have some fun tonight. Do you want to have fun? The Rock has promised, we are going to have some fun. This is the home of the blues. Home of Elvis Presley, you know, The Rock loves the blues, loves his Elvis Presley, loves country, so we’re going to have some fun. You want to hear The Rock sing a little song? Alright, let’s have The Rock sing a song, let’s go boys. From the Grammy nominated band, War and Treaty, we got Max, right here. And of course, Memphis’ own, Pete. Rock is going to sing a little song for you tonight. Now, The Rock is going to cover a lot of stuff in this song. But what he’s going to cover first is what’s going to happened. I love you, too, honey, thank you for saying that. You sound like somebody The Rock could love, drunk and horny, so appreciate it. This is what’s going to happen to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. You boys ready?

The Rock is going to come lay the smackdown on your blonde Cody ass, and your best friend, the clown. I’m going to whoop that ass and break your back or maybe I’ll just whoop you with my fanny pack. There’s going to be so much drama. You will truly have no choice, but cry to your mama. You know what The Rock is talking about. Mama Rhodes. Cody Rhodes’ Mama. Rock is a Mama’s Boy. Do we have any Mama’s Boys out there? Well, here’s a little story about how Cody Rhodes was born. This is historically accurate, as all The Rock’s stories are, historically accurate. Dusty’s youngest son was just what he feared. He tried to raise him right, but he turned out too weird. That’s when Dusty said with total frustration, that drugs and cheap condoms was a bad combination. I know it keeps Cody awake to know he wasn’t planned, and he was a mistake. That’s okay, Cody, the more important thing is that you’re here now, but you’re not going to WrestleMania alone. You got a tag team partner, that living embodiment of cringe, Seth Rollins. We got a little something for him, too. Your cackling and dancing are all that you do, no wonder why your wife is more popular than you. You’re so damn desperate to make them all cheer, but The Rock is going to make that title disappear. You’re simply an embarrassment, son. Just like Ja Morant when he’s waving a gun. We love you brother, get well soon. Hey, well I think that covers it. We got Cody, we got his family, Seth Rollins. I feel like we’re leaving someone out, who have we left out? Yes, The Cody Crybabies. This one is for you Cody Crybabies. You’re all so entitled, obnoxious and brash. Some of you have sex, but you have to pay cash. Your hero is going to bleed, and he needs some stitches, so whine about that you crybaby bitches. There are some lines you just don’t cross, and you all can kiss the ass of the final boss. We’re going to do that one more time. There are just some lines you don’t cross; you all can kiss the ass of the final boss. We love you Memphis. You like that, Memphis? Yeah, The Rock liked that, too. But now The Rock wants to say something. We had some fun; we’re going to have another kind of fun right now. Last week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes, he did something to The Rock. The world heard it, The Rock felt it, let’s take a look at it. Yeah, Cody finally man up, finally grew a pair of balls. He took a swing at The Rock.

You see, he slapped the hell out of The Rock. But what did The Rock do? He smiled. And then a couple of days later, Cody went on Monday Night Raw. And The Rock was waiting, the whole world was waiting. How would you respond to the biggest moment of your career, slapping The Rock? Were you going to cut an impassionate promo? What were you going to do? How were you going to respond, Cody Rhodes, to the moment that made you famous? Let’s take a look. You responded by crying. You got to be shitting me? That’s how you respond? I can’t give the title to my dad, so I’m going to give the title to my mommy. You’re not going to give anybody anything. Cody, The Rock doesn’t want to talk to you right now, but The Rock wants to talk to one person, and that’s your momma. Mama Rhodes, The Rock knows that you’re watching, The Rock knows that you’re listening. You don’t know The Rock, but you’re going to know The Rock in ways you wished you hadn’t. So, Mama Rhodes, let The Rock break it down for you and how WrestleMania is gonna go. Your son, Cody, took something away from me, and I’m going to make him pay, I’m going to make your family pay, and I’m going to make you pay. On WrestleMania, Night One, The Rock and Roman Reigns, we are going to beat your son, and we’re going to beat Seth Rollins, which puts us to Night Two, Bloodline Rules, Anything Goes.

Oh, Mama Rhodes, The Rock knows that you just can’t wait for your son to finish that story. You want your son to finish that story so bad. You want your son to hand you that title so bad. That Universal Championship, but that’s not going to happen. The belt is going to stay around the waist of my cousin, Roman Reigns. And now, Mama Rhodes, are you going to get a belt, but you’re going to get The Rock’s belt. It’s not going to be the Universal Championship, it’s going to be this belt, right here. Mama Rhodes, it’s going to be a belt, just like this one. And The Rock is going to take this belt, and he’s going to beat your son, and he’s going to make your son bleed. He’s going to tear his skin, tear his flesh, and he’s going to whoop him like a dog, over and over again. And Mama Rhodes, your son’s blood is going to be on this belt. And when The Rock is done whooping your son, and Roman is done beating your son, 1-2-3, The Rock is going to take this belt, full of your son’s blood. And he’s going to walk over to you, Mama Rhodes, The Rock needs you sitting in the front row, so that the whole world can see. And The Rock is going to walk right over to you, Mama Rhodes, and he’s going hand you this belt, right here. And he’s going to put in your lap, and you’re going to be crying, just like your son, and that’s okay, because then Rock is going to whisper in your ear, Mama Rhodes. And with all the blood on your son’s belt here, and your tears on that belt, The Rock is going to whisper in your ear, he’s going to wipe your tears away, and he’s going to say, Michelle, what can I say except you’re welcome? If You Smell What The Final Boss Is Cooking?

First Match: The LWO w/Zelina Vega vs. Legado Del Fantasma w/Elektra Lopez In A Six Pack Challenge Qualifying Match

Cruz Del Toro and Humberto Carrillo will start things off. Toro is throwing haymakers at Carrillo. Toro with a knife edge chop. Carrillo reverses out of the irish whip from Toro. Carrillo goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Toro lands back on his feet. Carrillo SuperKicks Toro. Carrillo with a forearm smash. Carrillo tags in Garza. Assisted Seated Senton. Garza with a forearm for a one count. Garza with a knife edge chop. Garza talks smack to Toro. Garza uses the top rope to choke Toro. Garza thrust kicks the midsection of Toro. Garza tags in Carrillo. Carrillo headbutts the midsection of Toro. Carrillo sends Toro to the corner. Toro side steps Carrillo into the turnbuckles. Toro with an Apron Enzuigiri. Toro with a Springboard Hurricanrana. Toro tags in Wilde. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double SuperKick. LWO dropkicks Garza to the floor. Stereo SomerSault Planchas.

Wilde hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wilde applies a front face lock. Wilde whips Carrillo across the ring. Wilde scores the elbow knockdown. Wilde with a Corkscrew Elbow Drop for a two count. Wilde grabs a front face lock. Wilde tags in Toro. Double Irish Whip. Assisted Rebound Splash. Toro with The LionSault for a two count. Legado Del Fantasma regains control of the match during the commercial break. Carrillo applies a rear chin lock. Toro with elbows into the midsection of Carrillo. Carrillo punches Toro in the back. Carrillo with a quick elbow drop for a two count. Chop Exchange. Carrillo repeatedly stomps on Toro’s chest. Carrillo tags in Garza. Garza dropkicks Wilde off the ring apron. Carrillo puts Toro on the top turnbuckle. Garza with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Garza tags in Carrillo. Legado bodyslams Toro off the top turnbuckle for a two count. Wilde blasts Garza off the apron. Carrillo with The Pump Kick. Toro rolls Carrillo over for a two count. Toro avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Toro with The Standing Spanish Fly. Wilde and Garza are tagged in. Wilde with a Double Missile Dropkick. Wilde with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Wilde kicks Garza in the jaw. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Wilde with a NeckBreaker. Wilde with a running back elbow smash. Wilde follows that with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Wilde SuperKicks Garza. Wilde hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Toro with a Missile Dropkick to Carrillo. Carrillo avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Carrillo drives Toro back first into the ringside barricade. Garza SuperKicks Wilde. Garza tags in Carrillo. Legado connects with The Pop Up Punt to pickup the victory.

Winner: Legado Del Fantasma via Pinfall

LA Knight Interview

Kayla Braxton: LA Knight, since the Elimination Chamber, you have been on a quest to find AJ Styles. Have you had any luck on your search for The Phenomenal One?

LA Knight: May I? I just need to cook for a minute. Let me talk to you. AJ Styles, you said last week that I need to be humbled. You said that LA Knight needs to be humbled. Now you’re talking my language. Now you’re talking what I want to hear. AJ, I’m standing right here, why don’t you come out and humble LA Knight? That’s about what I thought. You got another week where AJ Styles can’t show up. And why is that? You’re not big enough for this ride, little man. Old Napoleon Styles, out here making all the empty threats. He wants to act like I haven’t been looking for him for the last weeks.

This man sees it fit to fly all the way to Australia, yet he can’t drive his keester over here to Memphis? And all the while, he’s sitting out there saying, X marks the spot, LA Knight marks the spot. Na-Na. LA Knight spots the marks. And the biggest mark walking is AJ Styles, YEAH! So, I’m going to put it you to like this, with that in mind, if you can’t show up, if you don’t have enough tingle in your loins to show up to SmackDown, I know somewhere you just can’t help but to show up. I’m talking, AJ Styles, LA Knight, and I am talking about WrestleMania. AJ, you said I walk around like I own this place. I’m not own the place, but at WrestleMania, I will own your ass. And what that means is, you will find out exactly whose game this is, with everybody saying, LA Knight, YEAH!

AJ Styles blasts Knight from behind with a steel chair. Styles puts the chair over Knight’s neck.

AJ Styles: I accept.

– We see Logan Paul talking to Nick Aldis. Logan wants Randy Orton to be punished for attacking KSI and ruining the big moment for PRIME. Logan thinks that Randy should apologize. Aldis says that it would be a better idea for Logan to ask for that apology in person. How can Logan expect Aldis to do his job when he can’t even find him an opponent for WrestleMania?

– Kayla Braxton runs into Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa in the backstage area. Does The Bloodline have a response to Jey Uso’s challenge for WrestleMania? Jimmy Uso points out that little brother is out there making that big noise. Before Jey came a main eventer, before they were the longest reigning tag team champions, he was Jimmy’s little brother. He raised Jey. Jimmy accepts Jey’s challenge.

Second Match: Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller w/Austin Theory

Logan Paul joins the commentary team for this match. Waller attacks Orton from behind before the bell rings. Waller with heavy bodyshots. Waller transitions into a corner mount. Orton dumps Waller face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Orton with a corner mount of his own. Waller yanks Orton off the middle rope. Waller dumps Orton out of the ring. Orton kicks Waller in the gut. Orton slams Waller’s head on the announce table. Waller hammers down on the back of Orton’s neck. Orton pulls Waller out of the ring. Orton sends Waller into the timekeeper’s area. Orton gets distracted by Logan and Theory. Waller with a Roll Through Flatliner into the announce table. Waller has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Waller applies the cravate. Orton with heavy bodyshots. Waller answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Orton explodes out of the corner with two clotheslines. Orton ducks a clothesline from Waller.

Orton Powerslams Waller. Orton goes for The Draping DDT, but Waller counters with a Back Body Drop over the top rope. Orton avoids The Sliding Clothesline. Orton with Two Belly to Back Suplex’s on the announce table. Orton rolls Waller back into the ring. Theory continues to run interference. Waller inadvertently knocks Theory off the ring apron. Orton hits The Draping DDT. Orton prepares for The RKO. Theory pulls Waller out of the ring. Orton nails Theory with The Draping DDT. Waller goes for The Roll Through Stunner, but Orton counters with The RKO to pickup the victory. After the match, Theory delivers a chop block. Logan talks smack to Orton. Kevin Owens storms into the ring to make the save. Owens tees off on Theory. Orton nearly hits Owens with The RKO. Owens and Orton plants Theory with their Stunner/RKO Combination. Nick Aldis appears on the stage. Aldis informs us that Logan Paul will put his United States Championship on the line at WrestleMania against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match.

Winner: Randy Orton via Pinfall

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage interview with Damage CTRL. Bayley is determined to take out each member of Damage CTRL, one-by-one, ahead of her match with Iyo Sky at WrestleMania. Dakota says that Bayley will not be able to take all of us out and make it to WrestleMania. She’s going to break her tonight. This is all Bayley’s fault, and whoever feels sorry for her is a fool. They had to cut Bayley loose. Dakota wants to send a message to the Women’s Locker Room, they run the show.

– Triple H will be a special guest on The Pat McAfee Show on April 5th at WWE World at WrestleMania.

Third Match: Santos Escobar w/Legado Del Fantasma vs. Dragon Lee

Lee scores the forearm knockdown. Lee clotheslines. Lee is throwing haymakers at Escobar. Escobar reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee with a Headscissors Takeover that sends Escobar to the floor. Lee lands The SomerSault Plancha. Lee rolls Escobar back into the ring. Lee flips over a clothesline from Escobar. Lee goes for The SitOut PowerBomb, but Escobar lands back on his feet. Lee with a Pop Up SuperKick. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee follows that with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Lee sweeps out the legs of Escobar. Lee SuperKicks Angel Garza. Combination Cabron.

Lee with a Running Headscissors Takeover off the ring apron. Lee gets distracted by Elektra Lopez. Escobar connects with The Phantom Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Legado Del Fantasma gangs up on Lee. Carlito storms into the ring to make the save. Carlito hits The Backstabber on Garza. Carlito with The SpineBuster into Garza. Escobar clotheslines Carlito. Escobar drives Carlito shoulder first into the steel ring post. Escobar gets into a brawl with Rey Mysterio. Rey with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover into the middle rope. Escobar avoids The 619. Rey tells Escobar to stop running. Rey challenges Escobar to a one-on-one match for next week. He promises to slap that stupid arrogant smile off Escobar’s face.

Winner: Santos Escobar via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly In A Six Pack Challenge Qualifying Match

Tyler Bate and Kit Wilson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate rolls out of a wrist lock from Wilson. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Bate tags in Dunne. Bate with a Headscissors Takeover. Dunne starts bending Wilson’s fingers. Dunne stomps on the left shoulder of Wilson. Dunne works on his joint manipulation game. Dunne with two vicious elbow stomps. Wilson launches Dunne over the top rope. Dunne rocks Wilson with a forearm smash. Dunne chops Prince. Prince sweeps out the legs of Dunne. Wilson with a falling sledge for a two count. Wilson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wilson tags in Prince. Pretty Deadly gangs up on Dunne. Dunne with a chop/forearm combination. Prince with a single leg takedown. Prince is raining down haymakers. Prince tags in Wilson. Wilson kicks Dunne in the gut. Dunne is lighting up Wilson’s chest. Dunne with a running forearm smash to Prince.

Wilson goes for The Big Boot, but Dunne counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Bate and Prince are tagged in. Bate unloads a flurry of strikes. Bate uppercuts Prince. Prince reverses out of the irish whip from Bate. Bate with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headsicssors Takeover. Bate with a series of running uppercuts. Bate catches Wilson in mid-air. Bate with The Exploder Suplex. Bate with a Running Shooting Star Press. Bate follows that with The Airplane Spin. Pretty Deadly regains control of the match during the commercial break. Bate uses his feet to create separation. Wilson with a diving uppercut. Bate responds with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Dunne and Prince are tagged in. Dunne with Two Enzuigiri’s. Dunne with a Roundhouse Kick. Dunne stomps on Wilson’s fingers.

Dunne hits The X-Plex on the apron. Dunne with a Rebound German Suplex. Dunne turns a Vertical Suplex into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Prince rolls Dunne over for a two count. Dunne stomps on Prince’s fingers. Dunne with The Roundhouse Kick. Dunne tags in Bate. Double Enzuigiri. German Suplex/Diving Uppercut Combination for a two count. Dunne with a series of overhand chops. Wilson responds with a Rebound Lariat. Bate with a Diving European Uppercut. Bate goes for a Handspring Lariat, but Prince counters with The Big Boot. Prince tags in Wilson. Pretty Deadly drives NCR shoulder first into the steel ring post. Assisted Flying Bulldog for a two count. Wilson tags in Prince. Pretty Deadly goes for Spilt Milk, but Bate counters with Bop and Bang. Bate ducks a clothesline from Prince. Bate with The Handspring Lariat. Bate tags in Dunne. NCR connects with The Double Burning Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The New Catch Republic via Pinfall

– Next week on SmackDown, more Six Pack Challenge Qualifying Matches will take place. The Street Profits will battle The AOP. Plus, The Good Brothers collide with Austin Theory & Grayson Waller. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will have a face-to-face segment.

Fifth Match: Bayley vs. Dakota Kai w/Damage CTRL

Bayley starts things off with a double leg takedown. Bayley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kai immediately scurries out of the ring. Bayley rolls Kai back into the ring. Kai slaps Bayley in the face. Bayley drives Kai back first into the turnbuckles. Bayley with forearm shivers. Bayley stomps on Kai’s chest. Bayley is raining down haymakers in the corner. Bayley takes a swipe at Kairi Sane. Bayley launches Kai over the top rope. Bayley with a straight right hand. Bayley sweeps out the legs of Kai. Bayley with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Kai regains control of the match during the commercial break. Kai applies a rear chin lock. Bayley with forearm shivers. Kai ducks a clothesline from Bayley. Bayley drops Kai with a Running Knee Strike. Bayley gets distracted by Asuk. Kai with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kai puts her knee on the back of Bayley’s neck.

Asuka clocks Bayley behind the referee’s back. Kai hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bayley nails Kai with The Middle Rope Stunner. Bayley ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kai with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kai goes for The SuperPlex, but Bayley blocks it. Bayley sends Kai crashing into the canvas. Bayley lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kai blocks The Bayley To Belly. Standing Switch Exchange. Kai with an Overhead Kick. Sane attacks Bayley behind the referee’s back. Kai delivers The Face Wash. Bayley catches Kai in mid-air. Bayley PowerBombs Kai. Bayley tees off on Kai. Iyo teases to hit Bayley with the title. Bayley fights off The Kabuki Warriors. Bayley tells Iyo to bring it. Damage CTRL gangs up on Bayley which forces the disqualification. After the match, Naomi storms into the ring to make the save. Naomi hits The Heat Seeker on the apron. Naomi with a Pump Knee Strike to Asuka. Iyo responds with a Meteora. Damage CTRL dumps Naomi out of the ring. The numbers game catches up to Bayley. Triple Basement Dropkick. Iyo connects with Over The MoonSault. Damage CTRL stands tall over Bayley as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Bayley via Disqualification

