Some backstage news on one of WWE’s planned matches for WrestleMania 40.

According to WrestleVotes, Logan Paul will be defending the WWE United States Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals in a triple-threat match. The report reveals that Paul will be taking on Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at the event.

Seems like we are getting Logan Paul vs Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania for the US Championship. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 15, 2024

This would make sense as Owens and Orton have a beef with Paul dating back to the Royal Rumble. On that night, Owens had Paul defeated after using brass knuckles on the champ, but th referee caught him in the act and he was disqualified, even though Paul attempted to use them on him first. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Paul cost Randy Orton a shot at the world heavyweight championship by hitting him with the knuckles, which led to Drew McIntyre getting the win.