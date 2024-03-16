Bad news for Darby Allin.

TMZ sports reports that the AEW superstar broke his foot during his matchup against Jay White on this past Wednesday’s Big Business special. The injury occurred when Allin went for a front flip two minutes into the match. The former tag team champion and two-time TNT Champion confirmed the news on social media. He adds that his very anticipated climb of Mount Everest, which Allin has been planning for months, is now delayed.

Unfortunately the foots really broke from Wednesdays match. Everest will have to be next year https://t.co/35rUTYkgeV pic.twitter.com/NZDjJ4jhiW — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 15, 2024

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Allin a speedy recovery.