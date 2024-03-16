Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers on matches and segments that have not been revealed yet for the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING.

– The Rock concert will open the show.

– Mania Title Match Qualifier: Legado Del Fantasma vs. LWO

– Dakota Kai interview

– SPOILER SEGMENT

– Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller

– Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

– Mania Title Match Qualifier: New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly

– Dakota Kai vs. Bayley

BACKSTAGE NEWS

– Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones is scheduled for a pre-show dark match

– Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley is scheduled for a post-show dark match.

– Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre is scheduled for a post-show dark match.

– Dan Engler is slated to referee the main event

– Rey Mysterio is set for the show.

SPOILERS

– The Rock’s segment is scheduled for one segment

– The main event is set for two segments

– Austin Theory, Logan Paul, Damage CTRL are all set for the show.

– Spoiler Segment: Logan Paul & Nick Aldis backstage.

– Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar is set for one segment, all other matches are set for two segments